Discovery of Galileo's long-lost letter highlights the value of physical repositories
Modern scholars don't always have to physically visit museums and archives around the world to seek secrets of the past. Many collections have been digitized, and much can be done with these online resources. But can anything beat the thrill of being there and finding an item assumed lost to history? That's what happened last month at the London archives of the Royal Society, with the discovery of a letter of great historical importance.
Written by Galileo Galilei in 1613, the letter sets down for the first time the scientist's gripes with the Vatican's doctrine on astronomy. His forthright objections launched one of science history's most famous battles, which culminated in the Inquisition's condemnation of Galileo for heresy 20 years later. Different copies of the letter had circulated, and their content has been tirelessly analysed and discussed by historians. But seeing the original for the first time, with its scorings-out and word substitutions, solves a long-standing mystery about whether a version sent to the Inquisition in Rome had been doctored — and, if so, by whom.
Galileo, it now seems clear, doctored his original letter himself, to make the language less aggressive, as soon as he realized the trouble heading his way. This suggests that the editing was not the malign work of theologians trying to make a stronger case against him, as had been assumed by the nineteenth-century scholar Antonio Favaro, whose 20-volume The Works of Galileo Galilei is a main reference work.
Also at Smithsonian Magazine and Live Science.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 27, @12:39AM (1 child)
It checks out. He wasn't Spanish, so he was able to expect the Inquisition.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Thursday September 27, @01:12AM
This was only about 400 years ago. Have we really evolved much since then. I mean look at politics in modern America where we assume that there is a bit of enlightenment. People that speak the truth about how society is organized are often ostracized by powerful leaders for speaking truth that might threaten the hold on power by a privileged few. This is often proclaimed with reference to some divine deity that grants privilege to the followers.