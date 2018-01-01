Kids as young as 7 are finding ingenious ways around Apple's screen time controls:
[...] Parents can use the feature to impose restrictions on their children's device usage — or so they thought. One Reddit shared the story of how their seven-year-old had gamed the feature, sparking a chat that has nearly 500 comments.
"When iOS 12 came out I limited my 7-year old son's screen time through the family share. For a few days I felt like he was playing a bit more than he should, but I couldn't figure out why," u/PropellerGuy said.
"Finally today, my son revealed his hack: When he runs out of screen time and his games get locked, he heads to App Store, downloads a previously installed (but later removed) game through the cloud icon, and it works without limitations!"
"What can I say," they added. "I'm not even mad. That's impressive."
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 27, @03:40AM (2 children)
(Score: 1) by Some call me Tim on Thursday September 27, @04:06AM
This cannot be allowed! Flush this child that is smarter than Apple and start over!
(snark)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 27, @04:35AM
(Score: 2) by pipedwho on Thursday September 27, @04:18AM
If the App icon disappears due to screen time limitations (or for whatever random reason), then the obvious thing to do is to go and install it again. Clearly something went wrong, 1) try turning it off/on again, 2) reinstall. Oh look it works, continue as normal.
Nothing clever about it. If anything it's lack of cleverness on Apples part to have missed it.