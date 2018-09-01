18/09/26/2341222 story
Earthquake fear ends Dutch gas boom:
The Dutch are proud of the way they have created a country by fighting back the ocean—but when they started making their own earthquakes it proved a step too far.
The tiny village of Zeerijp in the northern Netherlands looks ordinary on the surface, yet closer inspection reveals cracks in homes, schools and historic buildings.
A series of quakes caused by extractions at Europe's biggest gas field in Groningen province culminated in a 3.4-magnitude tremor in January, the biggest for six years.
[...] Facing a wave of public anger over the threat to life and limb, the Dutch government announced that all gas extraction from Groningen will end by 2030.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 27, @05:21AM
A person used to say the "Village/City of York", because there was a territory called York in which there existed a village. Eventually, that village/city got so large, that it became synonymous with "York"; if you were going to "York", that pretty much meant you were going to the city/village.
That is to say, people started naming villages/cities. So, is it really the village of Zeerijp? I think not. I think it's the village named "Zeerijp"; it's the village Zeerijp.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 27, @05:26AM
Did you really have to use "boom" in the headline?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 27, @05:38AM (1 child)
This would be unnoticed in southern Europe, by both the buildings and the people.
The eurocodes state that for such an earthquake, the buildings should bear no damages at all.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday September 27, @06:06AM
Well, you might have a point for new buildings, but historic buildings were certainly not built taking modern regulation into account. Also, in a region where you never had and didn't expect earthquakes, it's quite understandable that you don't take that possibility into consideration.
And of course, that 3.4 magnitude was the biggest one up to now. No one knows if continuing gas extraction might lead to bigger earthquakes in the future.
However I'm wondering if the earthquakes could be avoided if they'd just pump some replacement gas into the ground. I hear we've got too much carbon dioxide; maybe they could kill two birds with one stone?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.