from the some-wages-went-up dept.
https://www.bendbulletin.com/business/6503418-151/study-minimum-wage-increases-in-6-cities-working:
The minimum wage increases that started four years ago in Seattle are spreading across the country, but economists continue to study — and disagree about — the impact.
The latest look at increased wage floors in six U.S. cities, including Seattle, finds that food-service workers saw increases in pay and no widespread job losses. That reinforces the conclusions the same group of University of California, Berkeley, researchers reached in 2017 after studying just in Seattle.
This time, the Berkeley researchers examined Seattle; San Francisco; Oakland, California; San Jose, California; Chicago; and Washington, D.C., where minimum wages at the end of 2016 ranged from $10 to $13.
"We find that they are working just as the policymakers and voters who enacted these policies intended," said Sylvia Allegretto, co-author of the report and co-chair of Berkeley's Center on Wage and Employment Dynamics. "So far they are raising the earnings of low-wage workers without causing significant employment losses."
abstract https://www.nber.org/papers/w25043
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 27, @10:14AM (2 children)
jmorris and khallow will be very happy about this, although their ideological bents will devour the brains in storms of cognitive dissonance. Poor khallow! Not so much, jmorris.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday September 27, @10:40AM
But the paper authors were all SJWs hence results invalid.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 27, @10:54AM
We're in a period of economic growth, wait until the next slow down and then tell us how much better off fast food workers are due to minimum wage. Minimum wage is government sanctioned inflation, this isn't a difficult concept to understand.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday September 27, @10:40AM
Then the rest of the quote shows no disagreement at all? Damn you, martyb! Stop trying to get me to RTFA.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."