Sony has decided to yield to pressure to allow players of the popular game Fortnite to join Xbox, Switch and PC owners in online play.
The folks at GBAtemp report:
Over the last few months, there has been much controversy over Sony's approach to cross-platform multiplayer. From locking gamers to their own platform in Fortnite to claiming that Playstation is the superior platform, Playstation have had a plethora of excuses to justify their decisions.
Today, Sony published a blog post on their official blog, announcing that they are finally looking into the matter. Starting from today, Fortnite players on Playstation 4 will be able to play with other players on Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Windows, and Mac. Right now, it is being called an 'open beta', and Sony is still claiming that playing is 'best on Playstation'.
The BBC adds:
Sony was criticised in June after it blocked PlayStation gamers from using their Fortnite accounts on the newly launched Nintendo Switch version.
Gamers found that if they had ever used their Fortnite account on a PS4, they were unable to use it on the Switch or on Xbox. Meanwhile, Xbox, PC and Nintendo gamers could all play the game together online.
At the time, Sony said it was "open to hearing what the PlayStation community is interested in to enhance their gaming experience".
On Wednesday, Sony Interactive Entertainment president John Kodera said in a statement: "We recognise that PS4 players have been eagerly awaiting an update, and we appreciate the community's continued patience as we have navigated through this issue to find a solution.
"We have completed a thorough analysis of the business mechanics required to ensure that the PlayStation experience for our users remains intact today, and in the future, as we look to open up the platform," he said.
never forget, never forgive
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/sony_rootkit [wikipedia.org]
That issue ended over 10 years ago. I'm not saying to forget it, just be opened minded. Microsoft is worse right now because they continue to produce and push the spyware Windows 10. At this point I trust my Playstation 4 way more than I would trust an Xbox One.
It's a good thing one doesn't have to choose either.