Sony was criticised in June after it blocked PlayStation gamers from using their Fortnite accounts on the newly launched Nintendo Switch version.

Gamers found that if they had ever used their Fortnite account on a PS4, they were unable to use it on the Switch or on Xbox. Meanwhile, Xbox, PC and Nintendo gamers could all play the game together online.

At the time, Sony said it was "open to hearing what the PlayStation community is interested in to enhance their gaming experience".

On Wednesday, Sony Interactive Entertainment president John Kodera said in a statement: "We recognise that PS4 players have been eagerly awaiting an update, and we appreciate the community's continued patience as we have navigated through this issue to find a solution.

"We have completed a thorough analysis of the business mechanics required to ensure that the PlayStation experience for our users remains intact today, and in the future, as we look to open up the platform," he said.