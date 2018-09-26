from the British-Invasion's-royalties dept.
From Billboard:
The Music Modernization Act is not the law of the land yet, but it's pretty damn close, as the House of Representatives today (Sept. 25) unanimously approved passage of the U.S. Senate's version of the bill, which had itself been approved by that chamber last week. Now, the MMA is off to the White House where it will await the signature of President Donald Trump before becoming the law of the land.
The legislation forged by compromises throughout the music industry creates a blanket mechanical license and a collective to administer it, while changing some of the considerations used in setting music publishing rates. It also compels digital and satellite radio to pay a royalty on pre-1972 master recordings to labels and artists and it codifies the procedure by which SoundExchange can pay producers and engineers royalties for the records it works on.
From Engadget:
MMA will update rules regarding royalties and licensing when it comes to streaming in an effort to make sure creators are properly compensated. It will lead to the creation of a publicly-accessible database that makes it easier to see which publishers and artists need to be compensated for particular songs. Further, it will update the royalty rates for artists behind pre-1972 songs and will update royalty rates to reflect market changes all around.
[...] The president is now expected to sign it into law over the next ten days.
The bill: S.2823 - Music Modernization Act
Previously: Senate Passes Copyright Bill to End 140-Year Protection for Old Songs
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
For the last decade, the Congressional debate over copyright law has been in a stalemate. Content companies have pushed for stronger protections, but their efforts have been stopped by a coalition of technology companies and digital rights groups.
But on Tuesday, we saw a rare moment of bipartisan and trans-industry harmony on copyright law, as the Senate unanimously passed the Music Modernization Act, a bill that creates a streamlined process for online services to license music and federalizes America's bizarre patchwork of state laws governing music recorded before 1972. That will mean effectively shortening the term of protection of older music published between 1923 and 1954—under current law, these songs may not fall into the public domain until 2067.
The bill managed to get the support of several groups that are normally at each others' throats: music publishers, record labels, songwriters, major technology companies, and digital rights groups.
The bill isn't perfect, but Public Knowledge—a digital rights group that usually opposes legislation sponsored by big content companies—gave the bill its endorsement, describing it as a "significant step forward for music consumers and fans."
The Senate must now negotiate with the House, which passed its own version of the legislation earlier this year. Public Knowledge was not a fan of that legislation because it keeps pre-1972 sound recordings out of the public domain for much longer. The big question now is whether the final version of the bill will look more like the consumer-friendly Senate version or the more industry-friendly House legislation.
