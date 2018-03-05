from the hope-we-don't-drain-the-battery dept.
Low-tech Magazine explains how to build a low-tech web site, using its own (solar powered) web site as an example. They cover both the web design and the actual hardware in use, an Olimex A20. The idea is to radically reduce the energy use associated with accessing the content, seeing as complex designs with Javascript have burdensome resource requirements that translate into increased use of electricity. Renewable power sources alone are not enough to address the growing energy use of the Internet. Their server is also self-hosted so there's no need for third-party tracking and cookies either.
Low-tech Magazine was born in 2007 and has seen minimal changes ever since. Because a website redesign was long overdue — and because we try to practice what we preach — we decided to build a low-tech, self-hosted, and solar-powered version of Low-tech Magazine. The new blog is designed to radically reduce the energy use associated with accessing our content.
Earlier on SN:
Conservative Web Development (2018)
About a Third of All Web Sites Run on WordPress (2018)
Please, Keep your Blog Light (2018)
Related Stories
Now that web pages weigh in at tens of megabytes and make scores of external calls, those with bandwidth caps are in for a raw deal unless the trend turns. A pseudo-anonymous blogger makes the appeal to please keep your blog light, as in kilobytes per page rather than megabytes.
The light went on for him when moving to a mobile service plan with a 25MB per month limit. It turns out that 25MB is barely enough to load seven blog posts from the site Medium. There the pages can be 3.26MB each and 25 divded by 3.26 is only about 7.6. Pages of that size would have taken close to 10 minutes to load over an old dialup connection. Most other sites are just as bad or worse. He walks through some easy steps to guarantee a lean web site with low bandwidth requirements and fast load times.
WordPress now powers 30% of web sites, regardless of whether they use a content management system (CMS) or not. This is a 5% increase over the last few years.
The Next Web summarizes:
That's according to W3Techs, a service run by Austrian consulting firm Q-Success that surveys the top 10 million sites ranked on Alexa. Its numbers are updated daily, and today it sees WordPress accounting for 60 percent of the CMS market.
WordPress has been in the lead for a good while now, with rival systems like Joomla, Drupal, Magento, Shopify, Google's Blogger, and Squarespace trailing by a huge margin (Joomla takes the #2 spot with 3 percent of sites). Of course, it's worth noting that 50 percent of all sites are either built from scratch or utilize CMSes presently not monitored by W3Techs.
So WordPress has a wide lead over similar tools like Joomla, Drupal, and several others. WordPress started about fourteen years ago back in 2003 and is built from PHP. It would have been interesting to see a break down of the mixed 50% in regards to how much has returned to static pages.
Sources : WordPress now powers 30% of websites VentureBeat
30% of all sites now run on WordPress The Next Web
Programmer Drew DeVault writes a blog post about conservative web development after poking at a few popular sites and finding that only 8% of the data downloaded among the megabytes of advertisements, scripts, and third-party scripts is actually related to content. This represents several usability problems. After walking through some of the more problematic symptoms he proposes several steps which can remediate the state of the web.
Today I turned off my ad blocker, enabled JavaScript, opened my network monitor, and clicked the first link on Hacker News - a New York Times article. It started by downloading a megabyte of data as it rendered the page over the course of eight full seconds. The page opens with an advertisement 281 pixels tall, placed before even the title of the article. As I scrolled down, more and more requests were made, downloading a total of 2.8 MB of data with 748 HTTP requests. An article was weaved between a grand total of 1419 vertical pixels of ad space, greater than the vertical resolution of my display. Another 153-pixel ad is shown at the bottom, after the article. Four of the ads were identical.
Aside: Opponents to javascript are often wrongfully framed as Luddites. However, I invite readers to connect the dots; see:
Exploiting Speculative Execution (Meltdown/Spectre) via JavaScript
Web cache poisoning just got real: How to fling evil code at victims
Rowhammer.js Is the Most Ingenious Hack I've Ever Seen and
Oh, great, now there's a SECOND remote Rowhammer exploit
[Ed note: SoylentNews is designed to use no Javascript for normal user interactions. (There are a few staff-accessible pages requiring it, such as the Story Editing page.) I don't know of anyone on staff who would seriously consider changing that. When this site was initially rolling out, we actually tested to make sure it would work on a text-only browser (Lynx) and even Mosaic! So, please enjoy your light-weight, performant web pages here!]
[TMB note: Except the "collapse/expand this whole damned thread" button.]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 27, @01:34PM (1 child)
A solar powered SoC still needs an internet connection to be a web server.
This shitty hobbyist project is the equivalent of mounting a bicycle onto a coal burning train and trying to claim there is no engine.
Stick your heads up your own asses, enviro-ostriches.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 27, @02:05PM
For pointing out the oversight in our green design. Instead of self-hosting, Low-Tech guru geniuses are now piggyback-hosting on the neighbor's Wi-Fi. Now we have an energy efficient web site without an internet connection!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday September 27, @01:47PM
If they are going to complain about web pages needing so much more bandwidth and resources, they need to point the finger at the single biggest cause:
Advertising
As in all other media before the intarweb tubes, advertising ultimately destroys every single medium it touches.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday September 27, @01:58PM (5 children)
<html>
<head>
<title>Efficient web pages are easy.</title>
<body>
Just keep it simple. And keep your organization free from pointy-haired bosses that want to add shinies and animations and pop-over ads.
I think TFA's website uses JQuery. That's not very energy efficient for the client.
</body>
</html>
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday September 27, @02:00PM (4 children)
Prize for anyone that can spot the tag I forgot to close!
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 27, @02:07PM (1 child)
I spotted it. What's the prize?
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday September 27, @02:15PM
You get to feed the buzzard. He doesn't bite. Sometimes.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 27, @02:12PM
<head>
Now give me some. :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 27, @02:18PM
http://www.metrolyrics.com/wheres-your-head-at-lyrics-basement-jaxx.html [metrolyrics.com]