from the shadow-file-brokers dept.
https://gizmodo.com/facebook-is-giving-advertisers-access-to-your-shadow-co-1828476051:
Facebook is not content to use the contact information you willingly put into your Facebook profile for advertising. It is also using contact information you handed over for security purposes and contact information you didn't hand over at all, but that was collected from other people's contact books, a hidden layer of details Facebook has about you that I've come to call "shadow contact information." I managed to place an ad in front of Alan Mislove by targeting his shadow profile. This means that the junk email address that you hand over for discounts or for shady online shopping is likely associated with your account and being used to target you with ads.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 27, @07:59PM
... more like Cuckerburg!
Fuck facebook.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 27, @08:26PM
Anyone who uses facebook to begin with must ok with this...
Why report on it? The only reason is stock price.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Thursday September 27, @08:55PM
The real question is not whether facebook has shadow profiles of their registered users, but whether they, illegally, have shadow profiles of people who did /not/ register with facebook.
It has long been speculated upon, and known informally, that facebook has shadow tracking. But when they do this on everything/everybody, without regard to explicit consent, then they are performing a surveillance operation. That is a very bad thing to do. Especially with the new GDPR rules, which requires explicit and retractable consent.
Those caught in this surveillance have a very bad position. You cannot just "ask" facebook to delete data because they will have plausible deniability of the existence of data on any non-users. The next scandal(s) will tell us more what they have been doing. Maybe then, maybe, something will change by force of law. And all of this also goes for Google and all the others who have been on a data collecting spree.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday September 27, @08:56PM
They won't really have any way to know whether you actually have an account with them:
ATTN: Mark Zuckerberg
1 Hacker Way
Menlo Park, CA 94025
There's a good reason to write even if you don't use FB: advertisers can purchase _your_ contact information.
Every call you get with blocked ID, answer it with "Hello Mrs Crawford".
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday September 27, @08:59PM
I've posted two of Soggy Jobs' three openings on Facebook.
Each time I was prompted to select the genders of the people who would see the ad.
While I selected "Both" I expect that it's very very common for hiring managers to select only "Men".
While sex discrimination is unlawful, it's not in many other nations. I know that in the Philippines particularly, it's very common for Help Wanted ads to specific both the gender and the age range of the applicants they are seeking. This because a friend owns a Filipino grocery store; he gave me a copy of a Manila newspaper.
