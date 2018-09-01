from the this-line-is-not-obligatory dept.
Facebook Warns Memphis Police: No More Fake "Bob Smith" Accounts:
Facebook has a problem: an infestation of undercover cops. Despite the social platform's explicit rules that the use of fake profiles by anyone—police included—is a violation of terms of service, the issue proliferates. While the scope is difficult to measure, EFF has identified scores of agencies who maintain policies that explicitly flout these rules.
Hopefully—and perhaps this is overly optimistic—this is about to change, with a new warning Facebook has sent to the Memphis Police Department. The company has also updated its law enforcement guidelines to highlight the prohibition on fake accounts.
This summer, the criminal justice news outlet The Appeal reported on an alarming detail revealed in a civil rights lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Tennessee against the Memphis Police Department. The lawsuit uncovered evidence that the police used what they referred to as a "Bob Smith" account to befriend and gather intelligence on activists. Following the report, EFF contacted Facebook, which deactivated that account. Facebook has since identified and deactivated six other fake accounts managed by Memphis police that were previously unknown.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 28, @12:48AM
"how do you do, fellow memphis people?"
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Friday September 28, @12:50AM
So, all those friend requests aren't just from Nigerian men who suddenly turn into white blondes if you look at their profile history? Whoa, mind blown.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 28, @01:10AM (4 children)
It should be permitted for the cops to infiltrate Facebook just as they infiltrate situations in real life.
If Facebook forbids cops making undercover accounts, Facebook is effectively siding with criminals.
This is not a smart move for Facebook. Facebook will discover that the government has the power to make things difficult for Facebook if Facebook refuses to cooperate with law enforcement.
Just wait and see. Oh, and FUCK Facebook.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 28, @01:17AM (2 children)
Binary thinking much? https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/empathy-and-relationships/201701/when-binary-thinking-is-involved-polarization-follows [psychologytoday.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 28, @02:01AM (1 child)
What a sad attempt at a counter-argument.
Instead of posting a URL and running away like little bitch, why don't you try to write your own argument.
Do explain how NOT catching criminals by using undercover police work is a benefit to society.
Do explain how Facebook can morally justify not working with the police.
I'm sure your explanations will be good for a few laughs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 28, @02:03AM
You really don't understand how we do things in America, do you?
(Score: 2) by sjames on Friday September 28, @02:03AM
Did you even read the summary? The PD was gathering information on activists, not criminals. Essentially they were taking advantage of the difficulty of connecting a fake account to a real person to skip that whole probable cause/warrant thingy (it's Sooooo inconvieniant).
Perhaps the PD should police lying, cheating, and stealing rather than participating in it.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Friday September 28, @01:38AM
I question your math, and think you should go count Facebook's problems again to see if you can't spot more than that.
Hint: There's more than one in today's Soylentnews headlines alone.
You can, in fact, possibly just skip to the right-hand end of the number line for the actual number.