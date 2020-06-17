from the drill-and-frack-it dept.
NASA Wants To Probe Deeper Into Uranus Than Ever Before
Up until now, NASA has never paid too much attention to Uranus – but now the space agency wants to take a good, long look. And one of the things it might be investigating is all that gas. A NASA group outlined four possible missions to the ice giants Uranus and Neptune.
These missions include three orbiters and a possible fly-by of Uranus. The planned probes would take off in the 2030s, New Scientist reports.
[...] One of the proposed missions includes a fly-by of Uranus, which would include a narrow-angle camera – and a probe which would drop into Uranus's atmosphere to measure gas and heavy elements. There are four proposed missions. Three orbiters and a fly-by of Uranus, which would include a narrow angle camera to draw out details, especially of the ice giant's moons. It would also drop an atmospheric probe to take a dive into Uranus's atmosphere to measure the levels of gas and heavy elements there.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday September 28, @02:26AM
It's too bad that we probably won't get a mission to both Uranus and Neptune in the same decade. However, Uranus is a good choice. Five of the Uranian moons [wikipedia.org] are relatively large. Some of them could have internal oceans. Miranda has the tallest known cliff in the solar system. The other four are pretty similar in size and appearance, so it will be interesting to compare them further.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by KilroySmith on Friday September 28, @03:13AM (1 child)
Why is this so hard?
Why can't we build a dozen, or two dozen, identical satellites and launch them into orbit around Venus, Mars, Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Pluto, and a few other interesting moons (Europa, Ganymede) or KBO's? Build them with identical optics for planetary study, perhaps with different-sized Solar arrays and/or communications dishes to account for distance, and a box to contain an atmospheric probe (perhaps big enough for a rover on the rocky planets, an atmospheric sampler for the gas giants, or an otherwise objective-specific payload). Contract with SpaceX for Falcon Heavy or BFR transport, and just do it. They'll be cheaper by the dozen, I'd imagine, and we could get a full set of modern orbiters around all the interesting spots in the solar system. Don't worry too much about time - if you can build and launch twelve satellites by 2030, you can wait 5 or 10 years for the Neptune or Pluto orbiters to get into position, because you'll have to wait longer than that to get a planet-specific mission planned and executed.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Friday September 28, @03:17AM
I have often wondered the same thing. There must be some reason no-one does this, but I can't think what it might be.