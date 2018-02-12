from the bills-to-pay dept.
FCC Hangs Blockbuster $37.5 Million Fine Over Robocaller Accused of Spoofing Real Numbers:
The FCC has announced its proposal to impose a fine of $37.5 million on a company accused of making robocalls and hiding the calls' origin behind the real phone numbers of consumers. The agency is attempting to show that it's cracking down on the out of control robocall industry, but critics say it's too little, too late.
On Wednesday, the FCC said that it was alerted by a whistleblower about the robocall practices of an Arizona-based company called Affordable Enterprises. According to the announcement, the company "made more than 2.3 million maliciously-spoofed telemarketing calls to Arizonans during a 14-month span starting in 2016 to sell home improvement and remodeling services."
Spoofing is the term for using various techniques to display a different phone number on a robocall target's caller-ID than the number that's actually being used by the caller. What makes the Affordable Enterprises case different is that it's accused of intentionally using phone numbers that belong to consumers. This makes it hard to file a complaint against the company and leads to confused Americans fielding angry phone calls out of the blue.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Friday September 28, @04:04AM (1 child)
Phone is an ancient protocol with too many limitations and vulnerabilities.
What replaces it should be decentralized like bittorrent and run on top of UDP with mandatory high-grade SSL. Wish I had time to write something like that. The world needs it.
"Sometimes the only thing more dangerous than a question is an answer." -Ferengi Rule of Acquisition #208
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday September 28, @04:12AM
"Can you hear me now?"
*absolute silence*
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday September 28, @04:07AM
I emailed her TFA.
Mom has a special hatred for RoboCallers, as did my beloved father when he was still with us.
Every call you get with blocked ID, answer it with "Hello Mrs Crawford".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 28, @05:03AM
One Billion Dollar Fine. Get the out-of-work CA bail bond hunters to go after these vermins.