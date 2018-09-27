from the lawsuit-secured dept.
Elon Musk Accused by SEC of Misleading Investors in August Tweet
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission of misleading investors when he tweeted that he had funding lined up to take the company private.
The agency said Musk fabricated the claim in his August tweet, which sent Tesla shares higher.
"In truth and in fact, Musk had not even discussed, much less confirmed, key deal terms, including price, with any potential funding source," the SEC said in complaint filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, less than two months after Musk's tweet.
The suit seeks an order from a judge barring Musk from serving as an officer or director of a public company, a request often made in SEC lawsuits, as well as unspecified monetary penalties.
Shares fell about 10 percent in after-hour trading on news of the lawsuit. The company, which wasn't sued, and an attorney for Musk didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. The SEC has scheduled a press conference for 5 p.m.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 28, @08:48AM
https://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/tsla/premarket [nasdaq.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 28, @08:52AM
Elon Musk, lucky visionary, got a little ahead of himself. We have things like SEC partly to prevent bullshit communication and other unstable leaders in public companies. Elon these days looks like someone looking for a fight with everyone. Accusing people of being pedophiles because they called his stupid idea for what it was. Tweeting like the idiot-in-chief. He wanted a lawsuit? Well, here you go Mr. Musk.
Hopefully this will be a wakeup call that prevents the meltdown he was already heading towards. It's almost like the dude didn't grow up properly yet or is having a mid-life crises or simply can't handle failure. And I say hopefully, because we need Mr. Musk to continue with Space X much more than we need Tesla. Tesla competitors are now the major auto companies, and these have much more experience in all aspects of the business.