The GNU project was officially announced on 27 September 1983 by Richard Stallman. Thirty-five years of a project that has now become the fundamental building block of everything we use and see in technology in 2018. I would not be wrong to say that there isn't a single proprietary piece of software that anyone is still using from 35 years ago – please post comments if there is something still being used.
There is only one reason for this longevity: the GNU project was built upon the premise that the code is available to anyone, anywhere with the only restriction that whatever is done to the code, it shall always be available to anyone, forever. Richard Stallman's genius in crafting the copyleft license that is the GNU General Public License is probably the best hack of the 20th century software industry.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 28, @10:07AM (2 children)
How is GNU Hurd? Can the FSF and GNU projects create a freedom preserving covenant to protect against authoritarianism and the ever more pervasive CoC of death?
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Friday September 28, @10:42AM (1 child)
Unfortunately interest in things like BSD and GNU's Mach kernel hurd pretty much lost interest as Linux took over the world
While we had a benevolent meritocratic (if crass) dictator of Linux kernel development that was dandy.
(interestingly a dictatorship is both potentially the best and potentially the worst form of government)
It appears that Kernel development just got .woke. and the best code will no longer be the prime consideration.
This will have multiple effects.
1) there's a real potential for disruption completely halting forward progress if people de license their code as part of the kernel
2) progress will be slower and code will be less optimal goi ng forward as high quality kernel coders are lost or contributions are considered on non-merit criteria
3) I wouldn't be surprised to see the kernel move to GPL3
4) encroachment of Free options into spaces held by proprietary platforms will stall or reverse
Coding has been a place where all the masks and social prejudices never really mattered. Now we are taking that away from the one place where success was available in a truly equal fashion regardless of your social state. All because Linus has been a foul mouthed asshole.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 28, @11:00AM
Linus has as much right to be a "foul mouthed asshole" as Stallman has to be a "cantankerous, smelly commie". That's what it means to live in a free society, the GPL subverted the authoritarian control of corporate copyright to promote freedom. It's time to rethink it in light of creeping authoritarianism under the false banner of "social justice".
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Phoenix666 on Friday September 28, @10:13AM (1 child)
I really admire Stallman, Linus, ESR, and the many, many FLOSS creators out there. It's a fine legacy to have created something that has changed the world, and to have changed it without sullying it with a profit motive.
Stallman has a certain reputation as an individual, but his achievement is epic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 28, @10:34AM
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Friday September 28, @10:52AM
I would not be wrong to say that there isn't a single proprietary piece of software that anyone is still using from 35 years ago...
I got Nerd Sniped [xkcd.com] by that pretty badly. Sigh. DYOR, but the number of counter-examples are legion.