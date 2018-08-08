from the Weibos-wobble-but-they-don't-fall-down? dept.
Beginning Thursday, Weibo accounts with more than 100,000 followers will have the ability to silence their critics: If you leave a comment on a post from one of these accounts, and that account blocks you, you’ll be banned from commenting for three days.
The Weibo Administrator account announced the trial function on Wednesday. “If a user’s comment is deleted by a blogger, and their account is also blocked by the blogger, their comment function will be suspended throughout the site for three days,” reads the company’s statement, which also clarifies that affected users will still be able to retweet and write their own posts.
Weibo says the temporary commenting ban function will first be available to bloggers with over 100,000 followers for a trial phase, and then, depending on feedback and results, it will gradually expand to verified users, paying members, and finally all users. According to Weibo’s most recently announced figure in August, the site has over 430 million monthly active users — more than the combined population of the U.S. and the U.K.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Friday September 28, @11:52AM
My guess is it rolls out two ways:
1) With so many censors, the government can censor anyone they want and it'll be noise underneath the usual playground bullying. So post "our dear leader is misguided" and get censored by the .gov and it'll all get swept under the rug as part of the 100K followers project.
2) With so much popularity, the government now has a list of people to lean on to perform censorship for them, and if they don't then it sure would be unfortunate if whatever happened to their popularity or their real lives. So in a literal sense some dragonball-Z anime enthusiast blogger might ban me for any made up reason, but the real reason is some government official told him to ban me "or else" and he really likes being a famous dragonball-Z anime blogger so given the choice of giving that all up or clicking on me when as far as he knows I dindu nuffin wrong, well...
(Score: 2) by isj on Friday September 28, @12:30PM
It's even more than the combined population of the U.S., the U.K, Australia and New Zealand!
It less than half the population of African.
It's more than the combined population of Brazil and Angola.
What is it with newspapers, news-sites etc and their compulsive comparisons? Are the readers really only familiar with blue whales, libraries of congress, football fields, adult elephants, and thimbles?
