from the convenience++ dept.
From research out of the University of Colorado Denver:
Ride-hailing accounts for an 83 percent increase in the miles cars travel for ride-hailing passengers in Denver's metro area, according to a study published this week in the journal Transportation by researchers at the University of Colorado Denver.
[...] For this first-of-its-kind study, the researcher-driver collected real-time data and surveyed passengers for feedback and demographic information. By surveying passengers, Henao learned that a combined 34 percent of his ride-hailing passengers would have taken transit, walked, or bicycled if ride-hailing hadn't existed.
Journal Reference:
Alejandro Henao, Wesley E. Marshall. The impact of ride-hailing on vehicle miles traveled. Transportation, 2018; DOI: 10.1007/s11116-018-9923-2
So, is ride hailing a net good, or not?
(Score: 2, Informative) by nitehawk214 on Friday September 28, @01:54PM (1 child)
My car has this great feature where it parks right at my house. So when I want to drive somewhere, it is right there ready for me.
If I use a ride sharing service, the car will need to travel to my position to pick me up.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 28, @01:58PM
But but... the gig economy... work when you want, make as much money as the crook convincing you to work for him.
The gig economy will ensure maximum employment! Everyone is a winner!