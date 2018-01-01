from the does-it-cool-up-in-Australia? dept.
Researchers at Columbia Engineering have invented a high-performance exterior PDRC [passive daytime radiative cooling] polymer coating with nano-to-microscale air voids that acts as a spontaneous air cooler and can be fabricated, dyed, and applied like paint on rooftops, buildings, water tanks, vehicles, even spacecraft -- anything that can be painted. They used a solution-based phase-inversion technique that gives the polymer a porous foam-like structure. The air voids in the porous polymer scatter and reflect sunlight, due to the difference in the refractive index between the air voids and the surrounding polymer. The polymer turns white and thus avoids solar heating, while its intrinsic emittance causes it to efficiently lose heat to the sky.
Journal Reference:
J. Mandal, Y. Fu, A. Overvig, M. Jia, K. Sun, N. Shi, H. Zhou, X. Xiao, N. Yu, Y. Yang. Hierarchically porous polymer coatings for highly efficient passive daytime radiative cooling. Science, 2018; eaat9513 DOI: 10.1126/science.aat9513
The new desert home paint?
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday September 28, @03:15PM (1 child)
A "paint" that causes surfaces in direct sunlight to become cooler than the ambient air? Now that's impressive, especially if it has the potential to be produced cheaply.
The first question that springs to mind though is - how do you keep that micro-porous surface clean? Seems like it would be a huge dirt magnet, and any protective coating would need some pretty impressive properties itself to avoid crippling the radiative properties of the surface beneath it.
Perhaps the better question is, how long will it remain effective as grime accumulates on it? And can it be cleaned effectively?
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Friday September 28, @03:23PM
I live in Phoenix, AZ, and would be remarkably interested.
A common building technique here is to use a flat roof with a white elastomeric coating on it for rainproofing. When you don't have to worry about snow loads, there's no real reason to build a pitched roof, donchaknow. Anyway, the roof is expected to be recoated about every 5 years - otherwise cracks and general weathering start to deteriorate the base layers leading to an expensive tear-up and replacement. A substance such as this that would last 5 years and then get renewed with a recoat would be fine. Heck, if it's as good as they say, having to recoat once a year would probably still put me ahead on A/C costs.