2019 BMW i3 Gets 30 Percent Bigger Battery, 153-mile Range

Phoenix666 writes:

Roadshow:

The BMW i3 has been on sale since 2014, and in that time, BMW has seen fit to expand its battery size and, by proxy, its range. For the 2019 model year, it's getting yet another battery upgrade, and it's a big one.

The 2019 BMW i3 will come with a 42.2-kWh battery (120 amp-hours), which should permit for up to 153 miles of all-electric driving. This is a roughly 30 percent improvement over the previous 94-Ah battery, which allowed for 115 miles of range. The i3's first battery was just 60 Ah, offering a range of just 81 miles. Oh, how far we've come.

BMW will offer the battery in both variants of the i3. The standard i3 uses a 170-horsepower electric motor, powerful enough to get the little EV to 60 mph in just 7.2 seconds. The i3s, on the other hand, is the sportier trim, offering a 181-hp electric motor and a 6.8-second sprint to 60.

Will EVs (electric vehicles) like this succeed in replacing ICEs (internal combustion engines) as commuter cars?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 28, @04:34PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 28, @04:34PM (#741404)

    with the increased battery size comes 60% increased price! No electric windows available!

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday September 28, @04:55PM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Friday September 28, @04:55PM (#741417)

    Yes! Until the electrical power infrastructure, which isn't being upgraded to cope with the extra load, becomes overloaded and comes crashing down... Then you'll see people going back to gasoline in droves - including power generators to power their homes.

