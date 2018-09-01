from the false-flag-to-justify-forced-secureboot dept.
The company ESET, based in Slovakia, has announced finding the first-ever UEFI rootkit in the wild. Once infected with the malware the only option is to reflash the SPI firmware or else replace the whole motherboard.
First spotted in early 2017, LoJax is a trojaned version of a popular legitimate LoJack laptop anti-theft software from Absolute Software, which installs its agent into the system's BIOS to survive OS re-installation or drive replacement and notifies device owner of its location in case the laptop gets stolen.
According to researchers, the hackers slightly modified the LoJack software to gain its ability to overwrite UEFI module and changed the background process that communicates with Absolute Software's server to report to Fancy Bear's C&C servers.
UEFI is an overly complex replacement for BIOS, and is often conflated with one of its payloads, Restricted Boot aka Secure Boot.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Revek on Friday September 28, @07:48PM
If the firmware gets compromised thats usually the only option. I knew eventually the uefi would fail. Its a pain in the ass is what it is.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday September 28, @07:54PM
UEFI is an overly complex replacement for BIOS,
Ridiculously complex, for something that should just in it the hardware and hand over control.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday September 28, @08:06PM (1 child)
Another victory for the tinfoil brigade, UEFI does nothing more than adding attack surface.
(Score: 1) by TheFool on Friday September 28, @08:14PM
It does add some quality-of-life things for hardware vendors or firmware-facing OS people. But, yes, it's probably not worth the complexity.
(Score: 2, Informative) by TheFool on Friday September 28, @08:09PM
Overly complex is an understatement. There's a full blown driver/service/app model, a priority based scheduler, GUI specification, a global key/value store, text editor, a shell, shell scripts... it's closer to a single-user OS than anything. It's well architected, or at least seemed to be when I was working with it, but so is a Rube Goldberg machine. Grab the UEFI shell and play around with it sometime if you want to see just how ridiculous the thing beneath your OS is.
That said, finding an exploit in that much code isn't too surprising, and I can't imagine vendors differ much from the Tianocore implementation so exploits should be good across huge swaths of the market. Expect to see more of these in the future. Once you've got the firmware trying to exploit the OS, things get really dicey.