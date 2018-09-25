from the retroactive-ingredient dept.
Seattle throws out pot convictions:
Judges in Seattle have decided to quash convictions for marijuana possession for anyone prosecuted in the city between 1996 and 2010. City Attorney Pete Holmes asked the court to take the step "to right the injustices of a drug war that has primarily targeted people of colour."
Possession of marijuana became legal in the state of Washington in 2012.
Officials estimate that more than 542 people could have their convictions dismissed by mid-November.
Mr Holmes said the city should "take a moment to recognise the significance" of the court's ruling. "We've come a long way, and I hope this action inspires other jurisdictions to follow suit," he said. Mayor Jenny Durkan also welcomed the ruling, which she said would offer residents a "clean slate."
Order (PDF).
See also: Vacating misdemeanor marijuana convictions is the right thing to do (Editorial)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Revek on Friday September 28, @09:27PM (1 child)
A moment of sanity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 28, @09:51PM
Not quite. These people have been convicted of a crime, retroactively removing these convictions cause you are pushing agenda is a very slippery slope.
I'm sure these clowns think this will buy them votes. But they should know that for most people who smoke weed, the conviction is not what keeps them from voting.
Also, this is a city, not a City-state. Just because they believe themselves to be one, does not make it a reality.
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Friday September 28, @09:45PM (1 child)
I hate people who think it is their business what I do to myself in my own home. Kind of fine drinking alcohol, big no to maryjean. With all the other shit going 'round the US of A, I'm happy to see some sanity regarding the possesion of a drug.
Had some mj in his pocket, must be a criminal! As the French anarchist (forgot his name) told the judge when he was found carrying a knife and was accused of possessing an instrument that could be used to commit a crime, he was also carrying the instrument needed to commit rape.
Mere possession should have never been a crime, except for the busybodies that believe everyone should be choir boy and be molested by a priest.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 28, @10:00PM
