Rights-related photo metadata can now be accessed directly in Google Image Search results, thanks to a joint effort by IPTC, Google and CEPIC, the Council of European Professional Informatics Societies.

Google, the IPTC and CEPIC worked together closely to determine the best way to incorporate metadata in Google search results of images to identify an image's author and rights holder.

When users see an image in a Google search result, they can click the "image credits" link to see the image's creator and credit information, read from IPTC embedded metadata. Over the coming weeks, copyright notice metadata will also be added.

"Embedded IPTC photo metadata has an essential role for photos posted on a website," said Michael Steidl, lead of IPTC's Photo Metadata and Video Metadata Working Groups. "These fields easily show people searching for images who its creator and copyright owner is. We encourage all parties who post images on the web to fill in these IPTC fields."

Photo metadata is vital to guarding images' licensing and copyright information online, and essential for managing digital assets.

The IPTC Photo Metadata Standard is the most widely used specification for describing photos, due to its universal acceptance among news outlets, photographers and photo agencies, libraries, museums and other related organisations. Most major photo software vendors support IPTC's Photo Metadata Standard.