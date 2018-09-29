from the BuT-mUh-FrEe-ReWaRdS! dept.
Shoppers Love Rewards Credit Cards. Retailers Hate Them.:
Large merchants including Amazon.com Inc., Target Corp. and Home Depot Inc. are pushing for the right to reject some rewards credit cards, which typically carry higher fees for merchants. They are likely to opt out of a roughly $6.2 billion settlement Visa Inc., Mastercard Inc. and several large banks recently reached with merchants and continue to make their case in court, according to people familiar with the matter.
The retailers are trying to end the card networks' "honor all cards" rule, which requires merchants that accept Visa- or Mastercard-branded credit cards to take all of them. If merchants could pick and choose among Visa or Mastercard credit cards, those with the highest merchant fees -- and most generous rewards -- likely would be on the chopping block.
The stakes are high all around. Rewards credit cards such as JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Sapphire Reserve, Capital One Financial Corp.'s Venture and Citigroup Inc.'s Double Cash are wildly popular among consumers for their perks like cash back, airfare and hotel stays. Some 92% of all U.S. credit-card purchase volume is currently charged on rewards credit cards, up from 86% in 2013 and 67% in 2008, according to estimates from Mercator Advisory Group Inc., a payments research and consulting firm.
Yet merchants say the most generous rewards credit cards with the highest fees are cutting into their profits. When shoppers pay with Visa or Mastercard credit cards, merchants are charged interchange fees that are set by the card networks and funneled to the banks that issued those cards. These "swipe" fees vary widely, but are higher on rewards credit cards -- sometimes around 3% of the cardholder's purchase price.
Card networks say preventing merchants from picking and choosing among credit cards creates a frictionless experience for consumers. They argue their rule also creates an even playing field by making sure credit cards issued by banks large and small are accepted.
"If a merchant agrees to accept Mastercard, there cannot be any discrimination between different issuers' cards or between different types of cards issued by one financial institution," a Mastercard spokesman said.
"Visa believes consumers should always have a choice in how they pay, including being allowed to use their Visa credit card regardless of the card type or issuer. When consumer choice is limited, nobody wins," said a Visa spokeswoman.
[...] Visa and Mastercard premium credit cards charge some of the highest interchange fees, often north of 2.1% of the purchase amount, compared with roughly 1.2% to 1.7% on nonpremium credit cards.
[...] For some merchants with lower margins, like grocers, the fees can have a big impact. Kroger Co. unit Foods Co Supermarkets stopped accepting Visa credit cards in August after the two companies failed to reach an agreement on swipe fees.
Kroger Chief Information Officer Chris Hjelm said in an interview at the time that the growing use of rewards credit cards factored into the decision.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday September 29, @01:44PM
There's only one working card in my wallet, and a couple others that I should have thrown away a long time ago. Credit cards can track you all over hell and back. The Feds like credit cards, because anyone who tries to disappear is "found" as soon as they make a purchase, or a withdrawal. No one gets lost, if they live on cards.
The ONLY reason I still have a card, is that my employer won't issue checks. All paydays are deposited directly. So, I have to have an account, the account comes with a card, which I use to milk the ATM machine.
Of course, all of that is meaningless to most people. Not only do they not mind being tracked, but they apply for rewards cards, airline miles cards, they fill out an application for a new card at each and every merchant that offers a reward card. They willingly give their phone numbers to cashiers who ask for it. Stores that don't offer cards ask for your phone number, so they can punch you into their own computer, then sell that info to whoever might be willing to pay for it. "Runaway purchased a pizza on 9/29/18, and as usual, he refused peppers, but had everything else the store offered." Data. All data has value, to someone.
Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Saturday September 29, @02:26PM
Credit cards have a transaction cost. I've always been confused why this fee is effectively hidden from the consumer. I never realized that different cards of the same brand have different costs, which is just an example that as a user I'm protected from seeing these fees.
I suspect part of the reason the fees are hidden is that it allows the credit card companies to charge more. In this digital era, transaction costs should be pennies, even with fraud protection (and I would argue fraud protection should be per-user priced, similar to insurance, but that is a different conversation). The number I always see in internet retailers is 3% for credit card transactions... but what costs so much in a digital transaction?