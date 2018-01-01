Stories
Haiku OS Releases R1 Beta 1

posted by martyb on Sunday September 30, @07:27AM   Printer-friendly
from the the-nightly-images-are-good-too dept.
Software

Subsentient writes:

After nearly 6 years since R1/alpha4, Haiku R1/beta1 has been released.

[...] This release sees the addition of official x86_64 images, alongside the existing x86 32-bit ones.

[...] By far the largest change in this release is the addition of a complete package management system.

I'm very happy to see the progress alternative open source operating systems have made in recent years.

[Haiku -- an OS,
development continues,
open source is good.
Try your own --Ed.]

Original Submission


Cosmic Rays of Antarctic Origin Said to Hint at a Particle Not Found in the Standard Model
