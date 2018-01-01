18/09/29/1922222 story
[Haiku -- an OS,
posted by martyb on Sunday September 30, @07:27AM
from the the-nightly-images-are-good-too dept.
After nearly 6 years since R1/alpha4, Haiku R1/beta1 has been released.
[...] This release sees the addition of official x86_64 images, alongside the existing x86 32-bit ones.
[...] By far the largest change in this release is the addition of a complete package management system.
I'm very happy to see the progress alternative open source operating systems have made in recent years.
(Score: 2) by beckett on Sunday September 30, @08:23AM
A milestone release
At least Libreoffice works
Only XGA