“Red Pocket Mobile is the natural partner for us to launch our add-on wireless plan,” said David Grim, Category Manager at eBay. “Because Red Pocket works on all of America’s major networks, their service can apply to virtually all of the millions of phones sold on eBay.”

[...] Red Pocket’s most popular plan, by contrast, is just $30 per month. That plan provides 5GB of LTE data plus unlimited data at slower speeds, along with unlimited talk, text, and international calling to over 70 countries.

[...] For the occasional user, Red Pocket’s Basic Plan on eBay provides 100 minutes, 100 texts and 500MB of LTE data on any major network for just $5 per month.

Red Pocket has already sold thousands of its Bring Your Own Phone starter kits on eBay, where customers rate Red Pocket’s service 4.9 out of 5 stars. Red Pocket's sky-high customer rating is an extraordinary achievement in an industry that leaves most consumers frustrated with their provider.