eBay Partners with Red Pocket Mobile to Pair a Low-Cost Wireless Plan with Every Phone Sold:
“Red Pocket Mobile is the natural partner for us to launch our add-on wireless plan,” said David Grim, Category Manager at eBay. “Because Red Pocket works on all of America’s major networks, their service can apply to virtually all of the millions of phones sold on eBay.”
[...] Red Pocket’s most popular plan, by contrast, is just $30 per month. That plan provides 5GB of LTE data plus unlimited data at slower speeds, along with unlimited talk, text, and international calling to over 70 countries.
[...] For the occasional user, Red Pocket’s Basic Plan on eBay provides 100 minutes, 100 texts and 500MB of LTE data on any major network for just $5 per month.
Red Pocket has already sold thousands of its Bring Your Own Phone starter kits on eBay, where customers rate Red Pocket’s service 4.9 out of 5 stars. Red Pocket's sky-high customer rating is an extraordinary achievement in an industry that leaves most consumers frustrated with their provider.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday September 30, @10:29AM
I currently live in Europe, where I pay EUR 15 a month for 5GB [mobilevikings.be] (well, much less than that in fact when I convert unused calling minutes into megabytes at the end of the month>, God-knows-how-many SMS messages I never use, 50 call minutes and free roaming in all 27 EU countries. Okay, it's not an unlimited plan, but I ain't no chatterbox, and for the price difference, I'm happy to pay a little attention to my cellphone usage.
It's not new either: my provider has proposed those rates for many years. And I'm sure I could find cheaper rates elsewhere too, but I stick with them because their customer service is great - imagine that!
You guys still in the US are years backwards if you think that plan is great...