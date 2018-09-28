Google pays Apple so that it remains the default search engine on the iPhone's Safari browser. Although neither Google nor Apple discuss the terms of the agreement, most analysts believe the payments are billions of dollars per year. In fact, the so-called "traffic acquisition cost" payments may be bigger than anyone on Wall Street thinks, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall wrote in a note distributed to clients on Friday.

Google could pay Apple $9 billion in 2018, and $12 billion in 2019, according to the Goldman estimate.

"We believe this revenue is charged ratably based on the number of searches that users on Apple's platform originate from Siri or within the Safari browser," Hall wrote. "We believe Apple is one of the biggest channels of traffic acquisition for Google," he continued.

Goldman's report models Google's payments to Apple as a fraction of the money it makes on iOS through paid searches, and worked backwards from iOS market share, added a premium, and used a rate based on previous Google disclosures.

[...] In 2017, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi estimated that Google was paying Apple $3 billion per year. The only hard number we know for sure is that Google paid Apple $1 billion in 2014, thanks to court filings.