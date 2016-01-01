from the Why-doesn't-the-US-just-implement-the-GDPR? dept.
U.S. Unveils First Step Toward New Online Privacy Rules
The US administration called Tuesday for public comments on a "new approach to consumer data privacy" that could trigger fresh regulations of internet companies.
The Commerce Department said the announcement is part of an effort to "modernize US data privacy policy for the 21st century."
The move follows the implementation this year of ramped up data protection rules imposed by the European Union, and a new privacy law enacted in California.
Both measures will impact internet firms whose websites can be accessed around the globe.
Privacy and data protection have come into greater focus in response to these new laws, and also because of growing concerns on how private data is handled following revelations on the hijacking of millions of Facebook user profiles by a political consultancy ahead of the 2016 election.
"The United States has a long history of protecting individual privacy, but our challenges are growing as technology becomes more complex, interconnected and integrated into our daily lives," said David Redl, who heads the agency's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 30, @02:43PM
The man's seedy-looking nutsack slithered across the child's exposed, defenseless anus, leaving a trail of sticky white slime in its wake. "Now then..." the man muttered, as he contemplated the day's earnings. What is this man's destination!?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 30, @03:39PM
Keep repeating it and maybe it'll be true some day. Russia is not the reason She Lost. 53% of white women is the reason She Lost. Figure out what your political party is or is not doing that makes 53% of white women vote for a pussy grabber. If Kavanaugh is confirmed in the Senate, then you blame all white people who don't have wombs, regardless of lived gender. That narrative is already spinning up, and it's not just one senator from Hawaii. So why don't you assholes figure out why 53% of white women voted to end Roe v. Wade... before abortion becomes a thing of the past? And don't you dare fuck with my access to medical care again, not after I voted for your anointed one. But hey, all those hours I spent off the clock working on your shit so that accounting wouldn't bill your goddamned charity didn't count for jack shit the last time, especially with cisgender women in the accounting department nickle and diming you anyhow and cisgender women in the other department forcing me to do their jobs for them (because large tables of numbers are technical, and don't you dare put their words in my mouth! It's you fucking womyn-born-womyn who are convinced, despite all my attempts to educate you about the basic precepts of second wave feminism, that even basic statistics is too technical!!, and you think I wanted to be in what was obviously a cisfemale only space??? You think I wanted to be there, invading your spaces? I continue to use the male restroom just for the sake of your fucking vaginas, even though everybody around me tends to perceive me as female, even when I'm dressed male and using a male voice, and holy shit that's fun when a guy wants to go all Guardians of the Gender Dichotomy on me when I just want to make my way to a urinal and take a piss! He's the asshole violating the no eye contact rule of the men's room, so don't you dare blame me for that either!!!! You sick assholes. You goddamned sick fucks. You people are just sick, and I hope your next few incarnations are fun.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 30, @03:44PM
Amazing, thought the man, this electric saw cuts through coconut in no time.
The man wiped his hands, grabbed an ice cream scoop, and scooped the brain from the dead child's skull. Popping out the lifeless eyes, the man eagerly raised the child's empty eye sockets to the level of his own eyes. The man peered through.
"What!!" the man exclaimed. "The world looks no different than before!!!"
The disillusioned man grew angry. He stomped again and again upon the useless carcass of the child until nothing remained but a worthless red stain.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 30, @03:59PM
I doubt that with a combined effort they could spell TCP/IP. Expect them to ask the people who are committing the crimes to write the regs to insure that the perpetrators are protected from litigation. SSDD.