The US administration called Tuesday for public comments on a "new approach to consumer data privacy" that could trigger fresh regulations of internet companies.

The Commerce Department said the announcement is part of an effort to "modernize US data privacy policy for the 21st century."

The move follows the implementation this year of ramped up data protection rules imposed by the European Union, and a new privacy law enacted in California.

Both measures will impact internet firms whose websites can be accessed around the globe.

Privacy and data protection have come into greater focus in response to these new laws, and also because of growing concerns on how private data is handled following revelations on the hijacking of millions of Facebook user profiles by a political consultancy ahead of the 2016 election.

"The United States has a long history of protecting individual privacy, but our challenges are growing as technology becomes more complex, interconnected and integrated into our daily lives," said David Redl, who heads the agency's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).