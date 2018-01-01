In today's snail mail was a flyer from Google Ads to my small company, "Reach more customers searching for your business." These things are coming in nearly as frequently as the AOL floppies of yore.

Next to this heading was a picture of a phone with "engineering consultant" in the Google search bar. Under that was the name of my company, as if it had been found by a search. The full company name is:

Anonymous Engineering Associates, Inc.

but maybe you can guess what mindless truncation did to that--yes, right there on the cover to the advert, and also inside it said,

Anonymous Engineering, Ass...

4.7 ***** 112 Reviews

I wondered why Google Ads had a reason to insult me, so I called the number inside, 1-855-287-5178 to complain about the incompetent ad agency or whoever programmed that variable data printing. Got a guy, only a few seconds on hold (since I was a potential customer), but when I tried to explain, he tried to tell me that this snail mail card, with "Copyright 2018. Google..." on the back wasn't from Google Ads!