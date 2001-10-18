Stories
Estonia Sues Gemalto for 152 Mln Euros Over ID Card Flaws

posted by mrpg on Monday October 01, @10:09AM   Printer-friendly
from the bills-to-pay dept.
Bytram (from IRC) writes:

Estonia sues Gemalto for 152 mln euros over ID card flaws:

TALLINN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Estonian police are seeking to recover 152 million euros ($178 mln) in a lawsuit filed on Thursday against digital security firm Gemalto, following a recall last year when security flaws were found in citizen ID cards produced by the firm.

The vulnerabilities to hacker attacks found in government- issued ID cards supplied by the Franco-Dutch company marked an embarrassing setback for Estonia, which has billed itself as the world’s most digitalised “e-government”.

Most of its 1.3 million people use electronic ID cards to access public services digitally.

Estonia’s Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said in a statement Gemalto had created private key codes for individual cards, leaving the government IDs vulnerable to external cyber attack, rather than embedding it on the card’s chip as promised.

