from the no-fake-vag-for-the-incel-lad dept.
Country's first 'robot sex brothel' set to open in Texas prompts backlash: report
The first so-called 'robot sex brothel' in the U.S. slated to open in the Houston area this month has prompted a massive backlash from residents and activists who say it will ruin the neighborhood. The company opened its first location last year near Toronto, where $60 buys a half-hour alone with a robot sex doll, according to the Washington Examiner. The dolls start at $2,500 to buy.
Update: Houston officials halt plans to open first US 'robot brothel'
Houston city officials have ordered at least a temporary halt to a Canadian company's plan to open a so-called "robot brothel" in the city. The Houston Chronicle reported that building inspectors ordered the halt after determining that the company, Kinky S Dolls, lacked the permits required for demolition and construction at a former 2,500 sq ft hair salon in the Galleria area of the city.
takyon: Change.org petition aiming to "Keep Robot Brothels Out of Houston".
Also at ABC7.
See also: 'Robot sex brothel' slated to open is not wanted, Houston's mayor says
(Score: 3, Informative) by ikanreed on Monday October 01, @07:17PM (5 children)
You can't help but feel deep pitty for the janitor.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Monday October 01, @07:27PM (4 children)
I'm guessing that it would fairly quickly be something you're desensitized to and feel more like just an everyday job. In the same way as, say, a cameraman on a porn shoot might feel about what they do every day. I mean, is cleaning up after sex any nastier than cleaning up somebody else's poop, which is a job lots of people do (e.g. in nursing homes and day care centers)?
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday October 01, @07:30PM (3 children)
You're forgetting to factor in the kinds of the people who'd use this... erm... service.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 01, @07:39PM (1 child)
Can I get the D.C. franchise?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday October 01, @07:44PM
There's some levels of depravity even robots shouldn't have to put up with.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday October 01, @07:39PM
Single people who have a hard time getting partners for whatever reason? People who are mostly happily married but their spouse isn't into sex anymore? Couples who would like to experiment with adding a third? Somebody who wants to try BDSM? These are all fairly common activities with real people, so I don't see why switching the partners in question to robots would make all that much of a difference in terms of how freaky people will get.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Monday October 01, @07:20PM (1 child)
There are people moralizing about prostitution because it harms prostitutes, usually young women who are often desperately poor and forced into the profession by a lack of alternatives, and sometimes the victim of human trafficking. There are also people moralizing about prostitution because it enables people to have sex purely for fun, which they think is bad.
Making the prostitutes robots rather than humans completely solves the first problem. So now you see that at least some of the anti-prostitution folks unmasked as simple prudes, driven by the puritanical impulse that H.L. Mencken wonderfully described as "the haunting fear that somebody, somewhere, may be happy."
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 01, @07:29PM
Robot brothels threaten female privilege.