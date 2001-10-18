from the how-do-other-countries-compare? dept.
The shares of U.S. adults who say they use the internet, use social media, own a smartphone or own a tablet computer are all nearly identical to the shares who said so in 2016. The share who say they have broadband internet service at home currently stands at 65% – nearly identical to the 67% who said this in a survey conducted in summer 2015. And when it comes to desktop or laptop ownership, there has actually been a small dip in the overall numbers over the last two years – from 78% in 2016 to 73% today.
A contributing factor behind this slowing growth is that parts of the population have reached near-saturation levels of adoption of some technologies. Put simply, in some instances there just aren’t many non-users left. For example, nine-in-ten or more adults younger than 50 say they go online or own a smartphone. And a similar share of those in higher-income households have laptops or desktops.
The poor, the rural, the elderly, and those who couldn't care less are the hold-outs.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday October 01, @08:59PM
So everybody that wants one has one. Now what, wise guys?
It seems like advertising is kicking up, putting more pressure on those that choose not to own a mobile device or use social media. Still creating iPhone zombies that religiously prosecute the non-owners.
I consider myself technically savvy, but I can not honestly think of a real NEED for myself to have a smart phone. Some people have real valid needs for one. Some people just like throwing money at any toy, and that is fine too. Once I have a real, valid, need that warrants the short and long term costs, I'll happily get one.
In the mean time, perhaps some people will figure out they don't really need smart phones, cell phones, or "social" media.
BUT DON'T FORGET TO DOWNLOAD OUR NEWS AND WEATHER APP/SPYWARE* SO YOU CAN SEE OUR "NEWS" ABOUT WHAT CELEBRITIES POST ON TWEETER(TM)! AND LIKE US ON FUCKBOOK(TM)!
(*obvious purchase of latest smart phone required)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 01, @09:02PM
No more exponential growth! Sell, sell, sell!!!