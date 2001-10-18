Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors is a sweet superhero tale where, yes, a group of younger heroes come together to battle an extremist group. But more importantly than that, it's a superhero tale with diversity oozing out of every animated frame.
...
Ms. Marvel, who idolizes Captain Marvel and is inspired by her, instead leads the Secret Warriors movie, showcasing her origin tale, her relationship with her mother and her struggle for acceptance in a culture that is adverse to the creation of the Inhumans -- the latter being people who gain superpowers after getting into contact with a gas substance called Terrigen Mists.
What Secret Warriors is doing particularly well is that it isn't shying away from its focus on diversity in any part of its plot. In particular, the storyline aims at a brewing conflict between humans and an extremist group of Inhumans, the latter believing that a war between the two groups is inevitable. Khan ends up stuck in the middle, as an Inhuman herself who doesn't believe the conflict is needed.
Another refreshing carryover from Marvel comics is America Chavez. Her origin story, which sees Chavez's two mothers sacrificing themselves to protect their daughter, remains completely intact and sympathetic. Chavez herself demonstrates herself as a formidable ally, having super strength and the ability to fly. It's a nice start for LGBT representation on the animated side of the Marvel universe for now.
Wasn't Captain Marvel a man?
Having a wide variety of superheroes with differing lifestyles is great, as long as it fits the story. Having 'alternative' supers just to be PC is just more standard BS these days.
This looks no different from the endless shoddy superhero movies both DC and Marvel have been pouring out over the last 15 years or so, just aimed at a slightly different market.
I don't care about this, not because the cyphers in it are gay or trans or black or whatever, but because I'm an adult and prefer my entertainment to have an original story and characters who are more than paper thin.
Here's the Captain Marvel trailer [youtube.com]. Release date is March 8, 2019.
1. Are you seeing it? I'm more interested in this standalone Joker film [youtube.com].
2. What do you think about the "de-aging"? Marvel has done this before, for example in both of the Ant-Man films, but it's more prominent here.
Between Marvel and Star Wars, Disney has been doing a lot of de-aging lately. Out with the Old!
