CBS Shuts Down Stage 9, a Fan-Made VR Recreation of the USS Enterprise

canopic jug writes:

Stage 9 was a non-commercial, virtual reality recreation of Star Trek The Next Generation's Enterprise starship. It allowed fans of the series to explore the beloved vessel and immerse themselves in the chief setting of the series. It was built over the past two years using Unreal Engine 4 by fans who have taken great pains to state that the project was not affiliated or licensed with CBS or Paramount and that they weren't doing this to make money, only to artistically demonstrate their fandom. That did not stop CBS from sending a cease and desist letter, thus shutting down the project as CBS was reportedly unwilling to engage in dialog.

From Techdirt : CBS Bullies Fan Star Trek Project To Shut Down Despite Creators' Pleas For Instructions On Being Legit
and at Ars Technica : Amazing NCC-1701-D simulator issues final command: “all stop”
and at TorrentFreak : CBS Shuts Down Stage 9, a Fan-Made Recreation of the USS Enterprise

  Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @12:25AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @12:25AM (#742556)

    So many of these companies seem to forget that their intellectual property only has value if people are interested in it. The more they stomp on the fans, the fewer fans.

    Oh well, many of the C-level execs prefer to have control rather than profit.

