California governor signs country's first IoT security law
California Gov. Jerry Brown has signed into law a broad cybersecurity bill governing Internet of Things devices, making the state the first in the nation to adopt such legislation.
Brown signed the bill, SB 327, on Friday. The law mandates that any maker of an Internet-connected, or "smart," device ensure the gadget has "reasonable" security features that "protect the device and any information contained therein from unauthorized access, destruction, use, modification, or disclosure."
In June, California passed a data-privacy law that some have called the country's toughest. It includes stopping the collection and sale of personal data upon request from consumers. The new IoT rule, however, has garnered mixed reviews.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday October 02, @01:38AM (1 child)
Lets be honest, half these things will end up with a password of abcdef, the other half 1234567, maybe a third something like a birthday, and maybe 3 in the entire state that have a decent password.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday October 02, @01:49AM
True. But, there may be some good in the law. It's certain that if the manufacturers of these idiot toys don't take security half seriously, they can't ever be secure. To date, no Idiocy of Things device has even paid lip service to security. In Cal, the legislative branch has said that you must at least pay lip service. The executive branch has concurred. Judicial will be hashing out what "reasonable" means over the next few years.
