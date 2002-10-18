from the I-Disapprove-of-What-You-Say,-But-I-Will-Defend-to-the-Death-Your-Right-to-Say-It dept.
From an editorial in the Otago Daily Times out of New Zealand, Censorship a Trojan Horse:
It's an oft-cited maxim that the news media is the "fourth estate" upon which a healthy democracy stands.
It ensures the three traditional powers of state — the legislature, executive and judiciary — can be critiqued, challenged and curbed from quietly drifting into the arms of corruption and authoritarianism.
A free, fair, open and uncensored media is an antidote to state power and, for all its failings (and there are many), should be treasured as such. There are many countries around the world whose people would give anything for such a freedom.
Yet calls for the banning of certain opinion pieces, cartoons and commentary have risen in recent months, especially from those using social media, a world where such talk is becoming a trend. It is a trend we must confront.
Censorship is to suppress the harmful, the unacceptable, the obscene and the threatening from the media and other forms of public communication. Like a virus attacking democracy from the inside out, it was traditionally the tool of the dictator, though it is one used by many in power.
[...] It pays to query what those demanding censorship — be they celebrities, social-media activists or anybody else — see their ultimate goal as being.
To reduce hurt? To make the world a better place? Possibly, and those motivations are laudable. But the method employed to achieve them is not.
While censorship may be meant as a figurative horse upon which a better future rides, inside the belly of that horse lurks an army of conformity, quite capable of unwitting oppression.
History shows what happens when the fourth estate is no longer free to table all opinions.
It is a bleak picture. Without the disinfectant of exposure, power and ideals tend to corrupt even the most seemingly incorruptible.
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @09:50AM
...is plagiarism.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday October 02, @10:12AM
Just yesterday I write Wikipedias first amendment article. It must have been written by any attorney as it is chock full of [needed citations]
During WW1 the Supreme Court ruled that the First did not apply to anti war activism
But during the sixties SCOTUS ruled that it did
Ideally constitutional law wouldn't change in response to social trends other than amendments. But judges are people too, leading on justice to point out that "the constitution says whatever nine men say it does"
Every call you get with blocked ID, answer it with "Hello Mrs Crawford".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @10:22AM
Discuss, but only within an allowed range set by the Orthodoxy Committee. It is highly encouraged in fact.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @10:26AM
I wonder if these signs are the harbingers of the degeneration of Democracy to Tyranny that Plato already described in The Republic.