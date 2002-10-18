The Kunst Historisches Museum in Vienna is currently running an exhibition about one of the Old Masters, Bruegel, gathering an unprecedented number of his works in one location.

For those not able to visit, the Kunst Historisches Museum has provided a website, Inside Bruegel. There, twelve of his works can be studied in extremely high resolution macrophotography, infrared macrophotography, infrared reflectography and X-radiography, making a visit to the website perhaps even more interesting than the exhibition itself (where viewing time is limited: you have to make timeslot reservations).

This approach is similar to the one taken during the restoration of the Lam Gods altar piece, a highlight of another Old Master, Van Eyck.

Both websites make for a pleasant and interesting visit -- quite counter to many of today's websites, bloated with scripts and overloaded with semi-information.

Which other websites do you know about which manage to combine effective information visualisation and interesting content?