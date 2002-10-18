Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Inside Information

posted by martyb on Tuesday October 02, @06:54PM   Printer-friendly
from the well-worth-looking-into dept.
Digital Liberty

quietus writes:

The Kunst Historisches Museum in Vienna is currently running an exhibition about one of the Old Masters, Bruegel, gathering an unprecedented number of his works in one location.

For those not able to visit, the Kunst Historisches Museum has provided a website, Inside Bruegel. There, twelve of his works can be studied in extremely high resolution macrophotography, infrared macrophotography, infrared reflectography and X-radiography, making a visit to the website perhaps even more interesting than the exhibition itself (where viewing time is limited: you have to make timeslot reservations).

This approach is similar to the one taken during the restoration of the Lam Gods altar piece, a highlight of another Old Master, Van Eyck.

Both websites make for a pleasant and interesting visit -- quite counter to many of today's websites, bloated with scripts and overloaded with semi-information.

Which other websites do you know about which manage to combine effective information visualisation and interesting content?

Original Submission


«  CRISPR Could be Used to Transform the "Ground Cherry" Into a Crop for Farmers
Inside Information | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)