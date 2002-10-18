Stories
Enhanced Rehab for Stroke Doubles Movement Recovery

posted by takyon on Tuesday October 02, @08:52PM   Printer-friendly
from the vagus dept.
Science

"upstart" writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Enhanced rehab for stroke doubles movement recovery

A novel therapy technique invented by researchers at The University of Texas at Dallas has been shown in a pilot study to double the rate of upper limb recovery in stroke patients, a leap forward in treating the nearly 800,000 Americans who suffer strokes each year.

The results of the study, funded by UT Dallas spinoff company MicroTransponder of Austin, Texas, were published Sept. 27 in the journal Stroke.

The findings indicate that targeted plasticity therapy -- which involves stimulation of the vagus nerve -- paired with traditional motor-skill rehabilitation is not only safe, but also twice as effective as rehab alone.

Vagus Nerve Stimulation Paired With Upper Limb Rehabilitation After Chronic Stroke (open, DOI: 10.1161/STROKEAHA.118.022279) (DX)

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @10:08PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @10:08PM (#743092)

    Any therapy where the nurse finishes off with a happy ending has got to be good.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @10:12PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @10:12PM (#743094)

    They've got some pretty serious pre-study differences here. 7/8 in treatment vs 4/8 in control had the stroke on the right side. Average neurological score before the study was 29.5 in treatment and 36.4 in control. In the main paper they only talk about differences from baseline, but from table V in the supplements we see the increase in score of the treatment group was only up to the control group baseline ~37.

