18/10/02/2322218 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday October 03, @01:43AM
from the return-to-sender dept.
from the return-to-sender dept.
Ricin detected in mail sent to Pentagon
Two pieces of mail delivered to the Pentagon mail facility on Monday have initially tested positive for ricin, according to a US defense official.
The two suspicious envelopes were addressed to Secretary of Defense James Mattis and to Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral John Richardson, the official told CNN.
The mail facility is in a separate building on the grounds of the Pentagon and the piece of mail which tested positive never entered the Pentagon building.
All US Postal Service mail received at the Pentagon mail screening facility on Monday is currently under quarantine and poses no threat to Pentagon personnel, according to Pentagon spokesperson Col. Rob Manning.
Ricin Found in Mail Addressed to the U.S. Secretary of Defense and the Chief of Naval Operations | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @02:06AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ricin [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @02:16AM
One was sent to President Trump.
I'm truly sick of the violence and hatred from the left. They are very lucky that the right is more restrained, because the right is far better armed. The right is even physically stronger; actual measured strength is associated with right-thinking views.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 03, @02:18AM
What makes an envelope "suspicious"? Was the return address something like "Mohammed Mohammed Mohmmed, 123 ISIS lane, Teheran Iran"? Was there white powder dribbling out of the corners? (Hell, I don't even know what ricin looks like, but "white powder" seems to be suspicious in all circumstances, right?)
Was the envelope overstuffed, and taped together?
Think about it. You're a postal worker, and you handle thousands of envelopes and packages every single day. What makes a package "suspicious"?
Postage due might catch a postal worker's attention.
Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.