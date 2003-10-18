The end of an era... c|net is reporting that GeoCities Dies in March 2019, and with it a Piece of Internet History :

The web-hosting site GeoCities was a paragon of this early internet era, but in March 2019 (almost 25 years after its creation in 1994) it'll cease to exist. Yahoo Japan announced that it would shut down GeoCities.co.jp on March 31, 2019. Yahoo bought GeoCities in 1999 for $3.6 billion. In 2009 Yahoo shut down GeoCities in the US, but for some reason spared GeoCities Japan. When Yahoo shuts down GeoCities Japan in 2019, the life of GeoCities will finally come to an end.

If you want to go back and take a look at how things used to be, the Internet Archive in 2009 made a special effort to preserve GeoCities pages. There are links on that page to other efforts to preserve the US side of GeoCities.

If you have an account on SoylentNews, you can go into your preferences and select the "vomit" theme to bring a touch of GeoCities nostalgia to life right here!