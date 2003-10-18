The Integrated Public Alert and Warning System on Wednesday will send a test message to everyone using a phone in the US that runs on a network operated by a carrier participating in the the Wireless Emergency Alert system. You'll know you've gotten the message if the header reads "Presidential Alert."

The content of the message will also make it clear you've received the test message. "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed," it'll read. If you've ever received an Amber Alert on your phone, the WEA test might look similar. That's because both types of messages are sent through the same Federal Emergency Management Agency system.

[...] The test message will be sent at 11:18 a.m. PT/2:18 p.m. ET on Wednesday, though FEMA says it might take a few minutes for the test to make it to all phones. Your phone may alert you that the test message has arrived in a slightly different manner than normal text notifications, FEMA says. "WEA includes a special tone (some describe it as quite loud) and a vibration, both repeated twice," according to a description on the FEMA website.

[...] The WEA test will be followed by a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, which is a similar message that will be played over broadcast radio and television stations, at 11:20 a.m. PT/2:20 p.m. ET. Both tests were originally planned for Sept. 20 but were postponed until Oct. 3 because of Hurricane Florence.