Japan's AIST Construction Robot Can Install Drywall

Humanoid construction robot installs drywall by itself

If Japan's Advanced Industrial Science and Technology Institute has its way, construction workers might be a thing of the past. Researchers have built [original] HRP-5P, a humanoid bot that can handle a variety of construction tasks when there's either a staffing shortage or serious hazards. The prototype uses a mix of environment detection, object recognition and careful movement planning to install drywall by itself -- it can hoist up boards and fasten them with a screwdriver.

The design doesn't have as much freedom of movement as a human being, but makes up for that with numerous joints that flex to degrees you wouldn't see in real people. It won't always look the most natural when doing its job, but it'll be effective. It can also correct for slips, and it's not deterred when it has a limited field of view.

Also at The Verge and TechCrunch.

  • (Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday October 03, @02:51PM (3 children)

    by VLM (445) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 03, @02:51PM (#743411)

    This would free the shrinking number of human workers to focus on lighter and less dangerous work, according to AIST. It could be useful far beyond Japan, but it's meant to address a far deeper issue that robots can't fix.

    AKA preventing immigration. Good for them!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @03:09PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @03:09PM (#743421)

      meant to address a far deeper issue that robots can't fix.

      AKA preventing immigration.

      ED-209 disagrees.

    • (Score: 2) by richtopia on Wednesday October 03, @03:44PM (1 child)

      by richtopia (3160) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 03, @03:44PM (#743442) Homepage Journal

      Putting up sheetrock seems like a bad choice for an immigration reducing robot. If Japan's population is shrinking why build more houses?

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @03:49PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @03:49PM (#743444)

        If Japan's population is shrinking why build more houses?

        They can no longer shrink the houses to match. [realestate.co.jp]

