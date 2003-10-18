from the 23%-budget-cuts dept.
California is officially the first state that will try to require companies like Apple, Facebook and Alphabet to add more women to their boards
California Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill into law today that requires major companies with headquarters in California — including many household-name tech firms — to have at least one woman on their boards by next year, and depending on the size of the board, up to three women by 2021.
The law is the first of its kind in the U.S., and proponents say it's needed to equalize the representation of women in corporate boardroom. Currently, a quarter of California's publicly traded companies do not have a woman on their boards. Companies that fail to comply with the new rule face fines of $100,000 for a first violation and $300,000 for a second or subsequent violation.
The law already faces opposition from business groups, which could challenge the basis of preferential hiring toward women. In signing the bill, Gov. Brown acknowledged the bill's "potential flaws" that could prove "fatal" to implementation, but nevertheless supported its passing, citing "recent events in Washington, D.C. — and beyond — make it crystal clear that many are not getting the message" around gender equality.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @04:18PM (1 child)
Which is best for a corporate HQ?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @04:22PM
Nevada, most definitely. No one wants to make trips to Delaware to visit their corporate HQ. Vegas? Now that's another story. Though I still use Delaware for all my shell companies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @04:19PM (4 children)
Next up will be a law in California allowing people to change the gender on their birth certificate so they can become "Board Women". /s
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @04:30PM (2 children)
Surely the moonbeam stasi would never assume somebodies gender and blindly accept the social constructionist theory of gender over biological sex? Or are they planning to discriminate against gender fluid individuals?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @04:41PM
Just keep your gender fluids to yourself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @05:09PM
Only somebody who believes that gender is 100% a social construct can say with certainty that it is not possible that the brain is a gendered organ with biological sex. Such a person would need to explain toy preferences shown by infants in the crib, for example, in terms of socialization. It seems more plausible that the brain is, in fact, a gendered organ. But let us evaluate the implications either way.
If the brain is a gendered organ, that allows us an argument against laws such as these. Then we may propose that men and women have different preferences, independent of socialization. Therefore, we cannot necessarily attribute the disproportionate prevalence of males in board rooms to discrimination, and it may not even be possible to have an equal number of women in board rooms.
However, if one says that gender is 100% a social construct and that the brain is not a gendered organ, then one must admit that the only possible explanation for the disproportionate prevalence of males in board rooms either due to explicit discrimination or cultural misogyny. Therefore, if the brain is not a gendered organ, then we must enact laws such as these. If the brain is not a gendered organ, then the lack of women in board rooms has no rational basis.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @04:59PM
I'm pretty sure that is already possible in California.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @04:21PM
I'm glad it's not us men who are forced to be on boring boards, right guys? Let's go to the pub!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @04:22PM (2 children)
So what you had was a very small pool of women who were already on boards, and now every company needed them. So the professional female board member was born. Most of them gave up their primary position and started serving on multiple boards. That's not uncommon, but in some cases dozens became the norm.
I suppose it could go the other way here, where they opt for unqualified candidates instead.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday October 03, @04:29PM
Not that this is a particularly helpful law for all but the smallest, most privileged minority of women, but how do you think board seats are chosen now?
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Wednesday October 03, @04:33PM
So what you had was a very small pool of women who were already on boards
It's apparently nice work if you can get it, but it's a very small group, maybe 40 or so, holding multiple board positions [ox.ac.uk]. There are many articles about these golden skirts [theguardian.com] as they are called. However, the quotas have done next to nothing to actually get more (or any) women into executive positions [economist.com] there. California has a larger population so the group will be larger but it will most likely still be a tiny group of women sitting on multiple boards.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @04:26PM
Let's take this to its absurd conclusion and have racially balanced sports teams, gender parity in kindergarten classroom teachers and nurses, etc.
"See little Timmy, The QB is in the hospital because he weighs 100 lbs and got sacked by a 300 pounder. It's OK though. John the mediocre nurse and Jane the C-student doctor will be looking after him".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @04:29PM
I think Intel's fake executive diversity vs AMD's real executive diversity over the last 10 or so years is a good case study.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday October 03, @04:43PM (2 children)
This seems like too much of a brute-force approach to the issue. It's like affirmtive action; a cosmetic, aspirin-for-cancer approach that doesn't solve the real underlying problems here. I suppose I'd rather have the aspirin than nothing but what worries me is people are going to point to this and say "See? Workplace sexism is OVER!" much like people point to AA as evidence that we live in a post-racial world.
Besides which, this tends to be a class thing more than a gender thing, with all the associated "bro culture" that goes with it. My fear here is that these women will assimilate that culture--the third wave is very big on women and our bodies as capital--and become just as shitty as the men in these positions. Based on my experience with wealthy and even middle-class self-proclaimed feminists, this seems somewhere between likely and inevitable...
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @05:01PM
It's worse than that, gender equality by Stalinist decree. If women aren't working the same hours as men and don't want to be on corporate boards (as appears to be the case in Norway [economist.com]) how is it helping them?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @05:03PM
The underlying problem is securing female voters. Nothing more. Nothing less.