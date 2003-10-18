from the every-site-a-framework dept.
Physicist Igor Ljubuncic writes about the dearth of offline graphical web editors. These used to be quite common, but all the established names are long gone and even some of the newer ones are looking neglected. He summarizes what's still available now in 2018 and the relative strengths and weaknesses of these remaining tools.
Once upon a time, there were dozens of WYSIWYG editors, all offering their own wonders, as well as their own range of inconsistencies, garbage code and functionality. I came across the old Nvu back in 2006, upgraded to Kompozer when this one came about, and kept on using it ever since in some form or another, as it offers the simplicity of writing stuff without having to worry about code, plus some serious usability benefits that no other program seems to offer. But then, Kompozer hasn't seen any updates in a long while, and some refresh is needed. What do we have on the table?
And I'll add in a general question, what is your preferred method of dealing with either HTML or CSS or both? Strangely mine is Emacs for the HTML and vi for the CSS.
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Wednesday October 03, @06:07PM
I use dreamweaver CS6, the last before the Adobe Creative Cloud. Sometimes I just work on the code directly.
If I don't have it I use notepad (W7) or leafpad on Linux.
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Wednesday October 03, @06:10PM (1 child)
Open URL in browser. Open source file in editor. Edit file. Save File. Reload page.
WYSIWYG.
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Wednesday October 03, @06:13PM
Yeah okay my brain is not engaged today.
(Score: 2) by urza9814 on Wednesday October 03, @06:19PM (4 children)
They're dead because they were all pretty awful. Always were, always will be. People who know enough to use those things properly also know enough to write the actual code; and people who need expensive tools for editing websites are probably working on websites too complex for basic WYSIWYG editors anyway.
Also damn near everything can save to HTML these days anyway. Hell, I could build a web page in my friggin' email client and save it as HTML and upload to a host. There's also no shortage on online tools...usually they're linked to purchasing some service though, because nobody will pay for a dedicated tool so they mostly serve as a form of advertising and "value-add". And it's harder to restrict it to your own service if you offer the tool as an offline download, so it's all online-only. Which shouldn't be much of a problem since it's hard to build a website if you don't have a decent internet connection to begin with.
Personally, I build websites with Notepad++ at work where I'm stuck on Windows, and Brackets or Nano when I get to use a real OS.
If you can't manage that, then go pay SquareSpace or whoever else will let you just stuff your information into one of their prepared templates.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Wednesday October 03, @06:36PM (2 children)
I am not sure about the "always will be" part, because I believe that it would be useful for someone to make one with something like the below features:
Does this sound about right?
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Wednesday October 03, @06:45PM (1 child)
I'm sorry, but for proper modern web design, the necessary functions are:
- automated white space insertion
- automated tracking code insertion
- automated social media trackers insertion
- automated ad provider linking
- automated deletion of technical data, with optional automated replacement by useless marketing drivel and generic pictures of happy things
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday October 03, @07:09PM
And fifty people on twitter complaining about how we need more people of color spaces inserted into web pages
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday October 03, @07:05PM
Interesting its sort of cross platform problem. For a good laugh try android development using android studio and its WYSIWYG editor. The fundamental problem in both cases seems to be evolution of the language is faster than evolution of the WYSIWYG although end user devices seem to render well.
In Android Studio you can use the layout editor to do a... TextView like from 2010 and it'll work, but if you want to do Material Design stuff thats only 3 or 4 years old, thats far too new to be supported, so if you want to do TextInputLayouts with TextInputEditTexts inside using androidx the layout editor changes from WYSIWYG render mode to WTF render mode. Oh well, maybe someday Android devs will have a dev environment that supports stuff written after 2013 or so. And yes I am using a beta canary (and if you don't know what that is, its kinda like sausage you better off not knowing).
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Wednesday October 03, @06:41PM (1 child)
It's actually really odd: AFAIK there are no decent tools for simple, static sites. There are all sorts of overly complicated frameworks, but for a simple, static site, directly editing the HTML and CSS is about the best solution. Sad...
(Score: 1) by agr on Wednesday October 03, @06:51PM
LibreOffice has an html editor that seems to work for simple stuff.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Wednesday October 03, @06:45PM
Bluefish [openoffice.nl]. One fish, two fish.
(Score: 2) by Fnord666 on Wednesday October 03, @07:13PM
Dreamweaver [adobe.com]
Coffee Cup [coffeecup.com]
All of which were offline at one time. I prefer coding the HTML and CSS directly. Most of these were used because web sites that I took over administration of were coded using these tools and the code they generated was horrific to try and edit directly.