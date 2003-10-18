from the decent-exposure dept.
MEP Julia Reda has decided to try to lift the lid on the secretive copyright negotiations between the EU Parliament and the EU Council. These negotiations started Tuesday. She goes into detail on the implications of the upload filter, "link tax", and sports ban for individuals and society in general. She takes a close look at the similarities and differences between the current positions of the Council and Parliament and breaks down what the these positions mean.
Today, the first “Trilogue” meeting is held on the EU copyright reform law infamous for its “link tax” and upload filter provisions.
In this series of closed-door meetings, the European Parliament and the Council (representing the member state governments) hammer out a final text acceptable to both institutions. It’s the last chance to make changes before the Directive gets adopted. Meetings are currently scheduled until Christmas, although whether the process will be concluded by then is up in the air.
In light of the massive public attention, I’ve decided to provide some transparency to this normally opaque process. [...]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday October 03, @07:42PM (2 children)
I glanced at the whole linked article and it seems to be a lot of effort over dying media.
Social media is at or just past peak, so who cares about upload filters if none of the industry is more alive than MySpace is today.
News is dead. Especially old fashioned legacy models. Nothing left but paid propaganda. Give me one reason to care if buzzfeed disappears?
Pro sportsball is explicitly boomer in the USA and frankly they're dying off along with sportsball.
To quote James T Kirk when kronos's moon exploded, "let them die". Euthanasia for the social media industry, old fashioned news, and legacy sportsball.
Does she have any comments on stuff relevant to people of Gen-X age and younger?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday October 03, @08:08PM
Not to give too much credence to a media industry that's full of totally avoidable shammery, but isn't a major part of what investigative journalism so dead because of the difficulty cultivating a paying audience in the internet era?
Opinion is cheap, and gets enough clicks to pay for itself. Real news isn't and doesn't. And thus a contempt for "the news" exacerbates all the problems that makes you so contemptuous in the first place?
I wish there was a third choice other than government controlled, which rapidly devolves to state propoganda, and for profit, which has already devolved into almost pure telling people what they want to hear, as a method for producing information about world events.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @08:37PM
You further enhance your position as "local nutter".
Who cares about upload filters? News is dead? Various sportsballs dead?
Do you pay any attention to reality? Or do you just form your opinions based on internet discussions amongst angry trolls? The best I can grant you is that "sportsballs" are diminishing but they are hardly dying out.