Nikita Prokopov has written a blog post detailing disenchantment with current software development. He has been writing software for 15 years and now regards the industry’s growing lack of care for efficiency, simplicity, and excellence as a problem to be solved. He addresses the following points one by one:

Everything is unbearably slow

Everything is too large

Bitrot

Half-baked products get shipped

The same old problems recur again and again

Most code has grown too complex to refactor

Business is uninterested in improvement