18/10/03/1859222 story
posted by chromas on Wednesday October 03, @09:12PM
from the the-future-is-now,-old-man dept.
from the the-future-is-now,-old-man dept.
Nikita Prokopov has written a blog post detailing disenchantment with current software development. He has been writing software for 15 years and now regards the industry’s growing lack of care for efficiency, simplicity, and excellence as a problem to be solved. He addresses the following points one by one:
- Everything is unbearably slow
- Everything is too large
- Bitrot
- Half-baked products get shipped
- The same old problems recur again and again
- Most code has grown too complex to refactor
- Business is uninterested in improvement
On Disenchantment with the Current State of Software Development | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 14 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @09:23PM (4 children)
This is what happens when you young d(_)che bags graduate college, and all you know is some toy language like Python, Java, C#, or Ruby. You think they're awesome because they're easy. I think they're crap because then I'm forced to work with you, and you can't write deterministic code to save your life. I had one young guy flip his sh*t because he had to write some code because "OMG, you mean there isn't already a library for that in the language?!!" I said, "welcome to software engineering."
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Wednesday October 03, @09:52PM (3 children)
And that sort of elitist attitude is just as much part of the problem. You were young and fresh out of education (self or formal) at some point. You had no clue but didn't know it. We all were. And slowly or quickly we all got better.
Rather than being the guy who knows a lot but doesn't share and looks down his nose at all the new guys, why don't you try to be the experienced guy who lifts the new folks to greater heights. Empower them to become more, show them the next part of the journey.
Or... you know... sit here bitching anonymously about those young whipper-snappers and their fancy-schmancy languages.
*sips coffee*
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @10:12PM (1 child)
You probably love systemd.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @10:30PM
Obviously you love the regular D
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @10:35PM
I think his point is that millennials leave school without the tools required to be good programmers. Rather than learning deterministic coding, they spend their time taking gender studies courses. The end result is Ruby on Rails.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Joe Desertrat on Wednesday October 03, @09:24PM (1 child)
Too many times software gets changed from what is useful and works to something far less useful, if at all, and often more unstable as well. Especially when they try to force software for the desktop into being software for a phone.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fyngyrz on Wednesday October 03, @09:47PM
He (or at least TFS) missed another.
OS vendors are rotting perfectly good software — from the outside — by breaking APIs.
They're also not fixing bugs X,Y... in the OS's they've already published, preferring instead to create new OS versions that often leave older machines un-upgradable with new features A,B... (often buggy themselves) and, if you're very lucky, the actual bug fixes needed for bugs X,Y... while at the same time they may break APIs and therefore existing software that used to work just fine.
IMHO, if a software producer abandons maintenance for a a software product — both OS vendors and Application vendors — they should lose all IP rights to that product. That way it will be worth the time to the community to debug and patch existing broken software of significant import, and there is also a motivation for companies to keep maintaining software beyond the ridiculous short cycles most of them have fallen into at this point.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by FatPhil on Wednesday October 03, @09:39PM
I'm (re)writing back-end stuff for a webby thing, which I have deliberately decided to host the dev version of on a 700MHz 32-bit Model B RasPi, so that I do not permit myself any room to be sloppy with implementation, and have decided to write much of the guts in lua rather than Perl - we're talking a 2-4x speedup over the perl versions of the scripts. It's still slowish, but bearable - when it becomes unbearable, I profile it and streamline it. As it's a scripting language (but JIT'ed) the adage of less is more holds true - so there's very little bloat. I've got a RasPi 3 lined up to be the live world-facing machine, that has about 8 times the grunt. No fancies, no bling, just the fricken data requested nothing more - only the lightest CSS to style tables. It's so ugly it's beautiful.
Life is a precious commodity. A wise investor would get rid of it when it has the highest value.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Thexalon on Wednesday October 03, @09:47PM
These kinds of problems are absolutely nothing new in the field: Fred Brooks was writing about them decades ago, and they're just as true now as they were then.
And he's right: Software today is largely a big bloated barely-functioning mess. And there's no simple method to eliminate the problems, because all the business incentives point towards slapping together a big bloated barely-functioning mess as quickly as possible and then engaging in the ever-popular practice of turd-polishing. There is, for instance, not much business case to be made for "let my developers spend 2 weeks fixing longstanding but minor bugs", and even less for "let my developers spend 3 months refactoring out the major problems with our system's design."
It's also worth noting that the overwhelmingly dominant project management methodology is not Agile or Waterfall but what I've termed the UM approach:
This methodology will be dressed up with some cool-sounding name, but this is the approach used by every larger company and many smaller companies I've worked for.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday October 03, @10:00PM
Back in the 80s we were saying the same thing. Microsoft was notorious for releasing software that would run well on hardware released 2 years later.
All I have to do is monitor a modern webpage as it downloads the latest cat I Kan Haz Cheezburger 34 kb jpg picture. Typically well over a meg for 1 stupid picture.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by jelizondo on Wednesday October 03, @10:12PM (1 child)
Oh God!
Been around software development for many years, since '87 or thereabouts. Seen a lot in that time, in no particular order: HP-UX, Xenix, AS/400, CPM, MS-DOS, OS/2, Windows.
And the more I see, the crappier things seem. My particular beef is with software updates being mostly messing around with UI and now everything going to the "cloud". I just dumped the latest version of Adobe Acrobat in favor of Javelin 3 [drumlinsecurity.com] because I could not figure why the hell I needed to reboot my machine after the last update. Megabytes and megabytes for shit I don't need or want. Javelin might not be the best free option, but it is small and fast; I just need to open .PDF files, nothing more.
As TFA states Android is such a big beast that I would gladly switch to something else entirely, except the other option is iOS and I hate Apple a lot more than I hate Google. Like choosing between Hillary and Trump, give me a fucking option!
And don't get me started on Mozilla, the lost child of Free Software.
Sorry for the rant. I want a simple OS that I control with simple applications that do their tasks fast and without trying to "help" me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 03, @10:23PM
Tiny Core: http://www.tinycorelinux.net/ [tinycorelinux.net]
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday October 03, @10:20PM
Why software is so bad [technologyreview.com].
Also, long rant covering everything from bad code to women in IT, written by a guy who sounds like a few people here on SN: What is code [bloomberg.com].
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Wednesday October 03, @10:40PM
Yes, he has discovered what we all discover and it is related to goid old Human Nature. Most people, whatever their role like to go with the flow, adopt the path of least resistance. It's basic thermodynamics.
As a grey beard once told me, what works doesn't change but what it's called does.
When I was learning "what works" it was called agile incorporated the extreme programming buzzword.
You need to read the Robert C Martin books, Poppendieck and Poppendieck, Feathers, the Gang of Four patterns book, the Mythical Man Month by Brooks, Fowler on Refactoring, Beck on TDD and there were even a couple of Microsoft books from the 1990s where it seemed that a couple of people there figured out how to do software (I'm sure they got promoted out of harm's way). Paul Graham also wrote a lot of very perceptive stuff. Look up Revenge of the Nerds.
And if you want to get a job done, avoid C++.
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!