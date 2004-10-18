from the no-more-chase-scenes dept.
Bold new plan for police pursuits:
Constable Peter McAulay, 24, was hit early [on the morning of Sept. 27] after setting up road spikes to try and stop two teenagers in an allegedly stolen vehicle. A 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl have been charged with attempted murder after Constable McAulay was rushed to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious head injuries and broken bones and fractures.
After the horrific crash, Queensland Police Union President Ian Leavers is calling for remote vehicle immobilisers to become mandatory in new cars.
"I started in 2012. I have written to three successive prime ministers but it is now time for action, bipartisan support. With remote engine immobilisers there will never be a need for a police pursuit," Mr Leavers told Today. "The primary situation is to protect lives and property. It can improve safety. It is a great thing. It is a no-brainer. We need to change the Australian design regulation. Within five to 10 years there will never be another police pursuit. We will be able to disable any stolen car at any point in time and ensure safety. It is commonsense."
The proposed engine immobilisers wouldn't just be able to stop a car in its tracks, police would also be able to track vehicles through GPS.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Thursday October 04, @05:42AM (4 children)
Serial killers immobilize their helpless victims as they travel.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @05:52AM (3 children)
and criminals onl;y target older vehicles, the ones without the kill switch. This is a bad idea (like it needs to be explained?).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @06:04AM (1 child)
but if I ever buy one, it's going to be a 1974 Dodge Challenger.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @06:13AM
Word to the wise: Never buy any motor vehicle produced in the USA during the 1970's. Citation: K cars! jmorris's K cars! Maladaptive! Disfunctional! Prone to degradation and incidents of dis-repair! A Republican dream era in Detroit!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @06:14AM
Yeah because it won't become a shady industry in itself - the disabling of killswitches. At which point police will only need to chase criminals. Oh wait!
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @06:06AM
Maybe if those fucking pigs didn't set up road spikes and disable the handling of that car, it wouldn't have veered out of control and wasted that worthless piece of fascist flotsam.
This is why we have insurance. Just let the car go.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday October 04, @06:08AM
What is with all these bizarre submission from the nether world down under? Shirley everyone knows that Nude Zealand and the Former Penis Colony of Austrailing just a bit, do not form a normal data set for anything normal. There is always the post-Imperial British Derangement Syndrome to consider. So the Auzzie police think they need to have remote kill-switches in
the Linux kernelautomobiles, so as to, um, prevent situations such as we saw in the Original"Mad Max" [wikipedia.org] movie, where the bad guys force the good guys to become the bad guys, and then the entire world is nuked, or some such, to give us Mad Max 2, or, The Road Warrior. [wikipedia.org] No one knows where he goes, but whether it be Tina Turner, or Charlize Theron, it does not end well.
My point? We could have been much better served, as a community, with an aristarchus submission. Of late the personal foibles of editors have be leaking on to the front page. I am not one to complain very much, but this has gotten so bad as to make even me question TMB's participation in The SoylentNews. I say, open the tank of nitrous, because all problems are solved by sufficient velocity.
#Free{nick}_NOW!!!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by black6host on Thursday October 04, @06:13AM
And remember, The War on Drugs. Who wouldn't want a world where the bad guys couldn't get away and hurt people in the process. Guffaw I say!!! I wouldn't want such a world. Especially if it meant giving up my privacy, my control of my fucking life, etc. I'm getting tired of this stuff. Same old if you're not for us your against us stuff. Disgusting.
I wonder, do you think Mad Max's car had an immobilizer in it? Would have been a damned short movie, lol.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @06:25AM
In fact we're nearly there now. Automakers have bulk agreements which allow them to fit cars with connections to cellular networks without incurring a per-car fee or data charges. These connections will allow for software updates and enable vehicles to communicate with each other; theoretically paving the way for better autopilot systems. These connections also allow for locating vehicles which have been stolen or are up for bank repossession, remote door lock/unlock, diagnostics, etc. While none of these examples is related to law enforcement, it's not difficult to imagine a future where an officer pursuing a car is able to call in the license plate in to dispatch who then retrieve the VIN and request some type of 'safe stop' via a call to the manufacturers LEO hotline.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday October 04, @06:25AM (1 child)
On 2012, Washington resident Michael David Crawford, while wearing home-made body armor and a helmet with metal plates taped to it, stole a car then led the Lakewood police on a high speed chase.
After crashing the car, he fired a pistol at one of the officers, who returned fire thereby killing Mr. Crawford.
He left behind a wife and child. [thenewstribune.com]
Every call you get with blocked ID, answer it with "Hello Mrs Crawford".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @07:00AM
Either that story is fake news or you're not the real MDC... Which is it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @06:51AM (2 children)
It's really odd that police helicopters in most countries seem to be unarmed.
Firing at a vehicle is much safer if done from above, and we've been able to do this for ages. You fire a 50 caliber machine gun vertically down into the engine.
It's at least safer than spike strips, horizontal gunfire, and using a cop car to whack the other vehicle out of control. We do all those things, so no complaints about safety please. It's all relative.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday October 04, @07:09AM
Sounds like good jobs for the boys who get bored after coming back from Afghanistan.
Get the police an attack chopper. I think I saw an old documentary about it. There's no way it could be problematic to blow a car to pieces at high speed with ordinance that will mostly go through/around and create jobs for pothole repairmen, who will have to fish the cops' tires out first.
SOP for dead body on the highway is complete closure for at least 3 hours. Gonna be popular quickly on the 405.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @07:11AM
0) Machine gun? The cops are supposed to arrest their suspects where possible not execute them. It's called due process.
1) A helicopter isn't actually a great platform for shooting at stuff accurately. There aren't that many top snipers in the world: https://coastguardnews.com/hitron-snipers-taking-on-smugglers/2008/06/04/ [coastguardnews.com]
Lastly there's no need to chase most of these road vehicles. You just need to identify the suspects well enough.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @07:09AM
what? a 24 yo gets hurt trying to catch a 16 and a 15 yo and you want to do what? .... idiots, send grown-ups next time!@#