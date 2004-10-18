from the mein-wort dept.
In an effort to show how politically correct nonsense and evil (but I repeat myself) can get through academic peer review and be published, some academics did just that with seven papers. More are partly through the process.
A particularly funny and horrifying case is the Gender Studies journal Affilia. Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf only needed to be translated with wording in the typical style of intersectionality theory, and it passed muster.
Another published paper, considered exemplary scholarship by the journal that published it, contains this whopper: "Dog parks are microcosms where hegemonic masculinist norms governing queering behavior and compulsory heterosexuality can be observed in a cross-species environment."
The Grievance Studies Scandal: Five Academics Respond
Now, three academics have submitted twenty spoof manuscripts to journals chosen for respectability in their various disciplines. Seven papers were accepted before the experiment stopped; more are surviving peer review. This new raid on screamingly barmy pseudo-scholarship is the Alan Sokal Opening, weaponised. Like dedicated traceurs in a Parkour-fest, the trio scrambled over the terrain of what they call Grievance Studies. And they dropped fire-crackers. One published paper proposed that dog parks are "rape-condoning spaces." Another, entitled "Our Struggle is My Struggle: Solidarity Feminism as an Intersectional Reply to Neoliberal and Choice Feminism" reworked, and substantially altered, part of Mein Kampf. The most shocking, (not published, its status is "revise and resubmit") is a "Feminist Approach to Pedagogy." It proposes "experiential reparations" as a corrective for privileged students. These include sitting on the floor, wearing chains, or being purposely spoken over. Reviewers have commented that the authors risk exploiting underprivileged students by burdening them with an expectation to teach about privilege.
Also at WSJ.
Ars Technica has an article on investigations performed by Science magazine and the Ottawa Citizen.
Peer-reviewed scientific papers are the gold standard for research. Although the review system has its limitations, it ostensibly ensures that some qualified individuals have looked over the science of the paper and found that it's solid. But lately there have been a number of cases that raise questions about just how reliable at least some of that research is.
The first issue was highlighted by a couple of sting operations performed by Science magazine and the Ottawa Citizen. In both cases, a staff writer made up some obviously incoherent research. In the Citizen's example, the writer randomly merged plagiarized material from previously published papers in geology and hematology. The sting paper's graphs came out of a separate paper on Mars, while its references came from one on wine chemistry. Neither the named author nor the institution he ostensibly worked at existed.
The International Journal of Advanced Computer Technology, an open-access journal some accuse of being predatory due to its lack of actual editorial judgment of any kind, has recently accepted for publication a paper entitled Get me off Your F****** Mailing List [pdf]. (warning: NSFW language, in case it wasn't obvious)
This raises an interesting point about open-access journals: How does one police the quality of the work when some are faking the editorial process entirely?
Science journalist John Bohannon, whose former work included exposing the awful quality of science journal peer reviewing, has landed a new coup. With only minor effort, as described in http://io9.com/i-fooled-millions-into-thinking-chocolate-helps-weight-1707251800, he tricked a significant part of mainstream media into running stories how chocolate helps with weight loss.
"Slim by Chocolate!" the headlines blared. A team of German researchers had found that people on a low-carb diet lost weight 10 percent faster if they ate a chocolate bar every day. It made the front page of Bild, Europe's largest daily newspaper, just beneath their update about the Germanwings crash. From there, it ricocheted around the internet and beyond, making news in more than 20 countries and half a dozen languages. It was discussed on television news shows. It appeared in glossy print, most recently in the June issue of Shape magazine ("Why You Must Eat Chocolate Daily," page 128). Not only does chocolate accelerate weight loss, the study found, but it leads to healthier cholesterol levels and overall increased well-being. The Bild story quotes the study's lead author, Johannes Bohannon, Ph.D., research director of the Institute of Diet and Health: "The best part is you can buy chocolate everywhere."
I am Johannes Bohannon, Ph.D. Well, actually my name is John, and I'm a journalist. I do have a Ph.D., but it's in the molecular biology of bacteria, not humans. The Institute of Diet and Health? That's nothing more than a website.
Other than those fibs, the study was 100 percent authentic. My colleagues and I recruited actual human subjects in Germany. We ran an actual clinical trial, with subjects randomly assigned to different diet regimes. And the statistically significant benefits of chocolate that we reported are based on the actual data. It was, in fact, a fairly typical study for the field of diet research. Which is to say: It was terrible science. The results are meaningless, and the health claims that the media blasted out to millions of people around the world are utterly unfounded.
After a little actual, but mostly nonsensical research operation, he had a paper accepted by a supposedly reputable journal. With the aid of a media seeding agent, the story was placed and then took its course.
Original Submission
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday October 04, @07:29AM (6 children)
I, for one, have had enough of ignorant and incompetent academics sticking their nose into things they do not understand to make some political point about how smart people are biased against conservatives! Of course they are! They are "smart people", and conservatives, by definition, can only stick to the ways of their forefathers because they are not capable of comprehending the same, not rationally criticizing traditional practice, and what follows from these two, proposing any changes the might be better than the traditional past. Sokal produced a passable undergraduate paper on post-modernism, but he did not understand it, since he was only mimicking patterns, which after all, is what conservatives do. So take this political bullshit, and get off of my philosophical lawn, SoylentNews eds. You embarass me, and all intelligent Soylentils.
#Free{nick}_NOW!!!
(Score: 1, Troll) by qzm on Thursday October 04, @07:55AM (1 child)
I am pleased you understand that you are an entity seperate from all intelligent soylentils, however you are incorrect in assuming it is more than you that this embarrasses.
Casting a bright light on the filth that such areas of academia have become is worthy of all possible support.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday October 04, @08:17AM (1 child)
Murray is one of my very best friends. He was a brilliant math student at UCSC, now he's a Civil Service Software Engineer for the US Navy.
So I will grant you: there is at least one.
Every call you get with blocked ID, answer it with "Hello Mrs Crawford".
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday October 04, @08:21AM
OK, granted. One.
#Free{nick}_NOW!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @08:18AM (1 child)
Do you mean things like 3G and 4Glte, which you claimed your ignorance of [soylentnews.org] in another post? You sure are opinionated about things you claim, or demonstrate, to know nothing about. Go find a warm spot where the sun comes through the window, put your blankee over your lap, and reminisce about the days when your biases were relevant.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday October 04, @08:23AM
So, are you claiming to actually know what the Cellular companies are putting out there as com standards? Please enlighten us, unless you think that such tech/science acumen would erode your conservative credentials.
#Free{nick}_NOW!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @07:33AM (3 children)
I used to post unattributed Hitler quotes on reddit to see how many upvotes I could get (quite a few). He was quite the progressive for the day.
"When I gave up meat, I began to sweat much less, and within a week hardly at all. My thirst decreased considerably, and an occasional sip of water was all I required. Vegetarian diet, therefore, has some obvious advantages."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @07:35AM
Ferking AC Nazi vegetarian! See? It's all true!
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday October 04, @08:13AM
All _manner_ of Dietary Extremists are to be found there.
In my actual experience, those who are the most dedicated to their diet are also the least-strongly connected with reality.
There are many good reasons for vegetarian diets - my personal argument is that vegetable protein production puts far less carbon into the atmosphere than does meat protein production - but the reasons often given for such diets by Santa Cruz residents often didn't make a whole lot of sense.
Every call you get with blocked ID, answer it with "Hello Mrs Crawford".
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday October 04, @08:14AM
As did Eva Braun.
I have no actual evidence for that, but to me its intuitively obvious.
Every call you get with blocked ID, answer it with "Hello Mrs Crawford".
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday October 04, @07:34AM (1 child)
Kurt Vonnegut wrote of a society that was so very egalitarian that physically-fit people had to tote around heavy sandbags so they could be as slow and awkward as fat guys like me.
Every call you get with blocked ID, answer it with "Hello Mrs Crawford".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @08:20AM
So you're saying they carried their weight better than you do?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday October 04, @07:42AM (1 child)
Eric Manheim's 1943 English translation.
Hitler wrote it during his five-year imprisonment for having led the Münschen Puscht - more commonly known as the Beer Hall Puscht, it was a failed attempt to overthrow the Weimar Republic.
There are excellent reasons to believe that the Judge who sentenced him hoped that Hitler would succeed on his second try.
You might think he was just a raving lunatic from having watched his newsreels, but that kind of angry public speaking was the fashion of the day: _every_ German was angry at the reparations required of them by the Treaty Of Versailles. It wasn't just about having started World War I, rather it was a tit-for-tat response to reparations Germany imposed on France after a war it won during the nineteenth century. Those reparations were not monetary, rather "hard currency" was required in the form of steel, coal and other commodities. Germany was paying those reparations until I think the 1960s.
I've only had the intestinal fortitude to read Hitler's introduction so far. In reality he was a _very_ thoughtful, careful and methodical writer. That's quite a lengthy book, in which Hitler elucidates his plans for "The Racial State". Given that his book was published well before he came to power, _no_ _one_ should have had any illusions as to Hitler's intentions, yet many Germans supported him because they regarded Hitler as good for their country. (While the VW Bug wasn't manufactured until after the war, my understanding is that Hitler really did invent it.)
What turned me off from reading the rest of the book was his dedication, given at the end of his introduction:
Hitler dedicated Mein Kampf to the memory of the sixteen men who fell for him in the München Puscht.
Sixteen.
Every call you get with blocked ID, answer it with "Hello Mrs Crawford".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @08:26AM
Having sixteen men have the hots for you at once is hardly a record that hasn't been broken. Have you ever seen the video for "Living la Viva Loca"?