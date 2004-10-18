from the truth-campaign-makes-anti-smokers-look-dum dept.
F.D.A. Seizes Documents From Juul Headquarters
The Food and Drug Administration conducted a surprise inspection of the headquarters of the e-cigarette maker Juul Labs last Friday, carting away more than a thousand documents it said were related to the company's sales and marketing practices.
The move, announced on Tuesday, was seen as an attempt to ratchet up pressure on the company, which controls 72 percent of the e-cigarette market in the United States and whose products have become popular in high schools. The F.D.A. said it was particularly interested in whether Juul deliberately targeted minors as consumers.
"The new and highly disturbing data we have on youth use demonstrates plainly that e-cigarettes are creating an epidemic of regular nicotine use among teens," the F.D.A. said in a statement. "It is vital that we take action to understand and address the particular appeal of, and ease of access to, these products among kids."
E-Cig Maker Juul Valued at $15-16 Billion
U.S. to Crack Down on Tobacco, Electronic Cigarettes
NBC News and the Providence Journal report that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a rule which will classify cigars, chewing tobacco and nicotine-containing fluid for electronic cigarettes as tobacco products. Under the rule, sale of those items to people under 18 years of age is to be prohibited. The electronic parts of electronic cigarettes are not covered by the rule. According to NBC News, the rule "will be open for public comment before it becomes final." The FDA regulates cigarettes and loose tobacco for smoking.
E-cig startup Juul plans to go global by raising $1.2 billion
"Juuling" might be a thing around the world in the future, because the e-cig-maker has big plans to go global. According to Bloomberg, Juul is raising $1.2 billion in a financing round, which would put the startup's value at a whopping $15 or $16 billion. If you need something to compare that to, Lyft recently reached a $15 billion valuation after raising $600 million. The publication says the company is hoping to use the money it raises from investors to make its USB vape pens available outside the US and Israel. Currently, if you want to buy its trendy pens and nicotine pods outside those two countries, you'd have to find resellers.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @11:16AM
Or is it? https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/oct/04/netherlands-halted-russian-cyber-attack-on-chemical-weapons-body [theguardian.com]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday October 04, @11:32AM (1 child)
I thought it was Tide Pods that target kids.
(Score: 3, Touché) by MostCynical on Thursday October 04, @11:48AM
No, that's kids targetting youtube.
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday October 04, @11:45AM (2 children)
Their products are a lot more addictive than e-cigarettes, and they specifically target kids to turn them into junk food addicted adults - potentially leading to a lifetime of obesity and cardiovascular problems.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday October 04, @12:10PM
Soda companies
Breakfast cereal companies (>30% sugar, for breakfast)
Etc etc..
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday October 04, @12:14PM
Its all about the bribery and re-election fund raising. I assume Juul spends $0 on bribes. As for McD as per google results:
https://www.opensecrets.org/pacs/lookup2.php?strID=C00063164&cycle=2018 [opensecrets.org]
The numbers seem low, maybe $603,333 is in thousands. Or thats just the legal donations as opposed to semi-illegal. Or thats just for one franchise operator in Illinois as opposed to nationwide or even Illinois-wide.
Anyway yeah I'm sure Big Brother will look into pain pill mfgrs and corn syrup mfgrs riiiight after they run some company that isn't paying bribes out of the marketplace. Cheapskates...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @12:03PM (2 children)
I hate when things like this happen.
Are we a country of laws? Either something is legal or it isn't.
If vape pens are legal, leave these people alone.
I hate govt harrassment of people they don't like. Freedom, what a concept!
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday October 04, @12:10PM
It's been well over twenty years since cigarettes could legally be sold to minors.
It's unlawful to cell e-cigarettes and their juice to minors. That law is _quite_ clear in that respect. So don't criticize the FDA for hassling a company that they have good reason to believe targets minors.
If you want to criticize the government, criticize it for permitting the use of Stingrays.
Every call you get with blocked ID, answer it with "Hello Mrs Crawford".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @12:13PM
What don't you get? They are legal for purchase and use by anyone above 18. There are separate laws that prohibit marketing such things to minors.
If you're not old enough to use it, my advertising shouldn't be aimed at you. See Joe Camel.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday October 04, @12:07PM
"Sorry, I don't smoke."
"Don't apologize for not smoking."
I took one single puff on a cigarette, just once. Damn near knocked me on my ass. That leads me to speculate that quite a lot of effort is required to become a regular cigarette smoker.
But e-cigarettes are highly customizable; you can even build your own from individual parts that can be had at smoke shops.
Doubtlessly the "juice" can be had with different levels of nicotine. That and the fact that it comes in so many tasty flavors - I rather enjoy the smell of a nearby e-cigarette - leads me to speculate that it's quite easy to become a regular e-cig smoker.
Every call you get with blocked ID, answer it with "Hello Mrs Crawford".