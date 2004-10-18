Animal Study Suggests Deep Space Travel May Significantly Damage GI Function in Astronauts
Simulations with animal models meant to mirror galactic cosmic radiation exposure to astronauts are raising red flags for investigators at Georgetown University Medical Center (GUMC) about the health of astronauts during long voyages, such as to Mars.
Their most recent study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS), suggests that deep space bombardment by galactic cosmic radiation (GCR) could significantly damage gastrointestinal (GI) tissue leading to long-term functional alterations. The study also raises concern about high risk of tumor development in the stomach and colon.
Their previous work has highlighted potential impairment to brain tissue, as well as accelerated aging, on long space trips due to the effect of energetic heavy ions, which don't affect Earthlings due to the protective global magnetosphere.
Also at Engadget.
Space radiation triggers persistent stress response, increases senescent signaling, and decreases cell migration in mouse intestine (open, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1807522115) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @12:34PM
A perfect model for effects of penetrating radiation on a 80-kg human being, sure.
If the FUD mongers cannot even be bothered to buy a few pigs for the experiment, what use is their bullshit "research"?
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday October 04, @12:58PM
"Study in Mice Suggests Microwave Radiation Exposure Could Cause Them to Explode"
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday October 04, @01:14PM
All those 1990s art bell era stories about anal probes on UFO abduction victims indicate the Greys night be 30 years ahead of us on research. Some election year politician is going to start spouting off about "the anal probe gap" now.