Chinese Spy Chips Allegedly Inserted Into Amazon, Apple, etc. Datacenters by Super Micro

posted by takyon on Thursday October 04, @03:00PM
from the Cyberwarfare dept.
hellcat writes:

Chinese spy chips are found in hardware used by Apple, Amazon, Bloomberg says; Apple, AWS say no way

The chips, which Bloomberg said have been the subject of a top secret U.S. government investigation starting in 2015, were used for gathering intellectual property and trade secrets from American companies and may have been introduced by a Chinese server company called Super Micro that assembled machines used in the centers.

[...] China has long been suspected — but rarely directly implicated — in en masse spy campaigns based on hardware made there. The majority of electronic components used in U.S. technology are manufactured in China. Companies including component manufacturers Huawei and ZTE, as well as surveillance camera maker Hikvision, have all fallen under intense suspicion and scrutiny from the U.S. government in the past year.

I'd think that the big guys would be designing their own boards. Maybe we should only buy PCBs from South Korea.

Also at Bloomberg and The Guardian.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday October 04, @03:18PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday October 04, @03:18PM (#744121) Journal

    I presume that the companies named are about as competent as anyone, when it come to securing their networks. If servers were phoning home to China, no one would notice? No one at all? Maybe not on public-facing machines, but how about those not serving the public? No one ever looked at logs? Strange. I don't think the story is very credible.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @03:20PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @03:20PM (#744123)

    Apple knew there was an issue with SuperMicro servers back in 2016 and removed SuperMicro servers [soylentnews.org] from their data centers.

    I doubt other data center operators ignored Apple's actions, so they all probably knew something was amiss.

