Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Large Hadron Collider Detects Two Previously Unknown Particles, and Hints of a Third

posted by takyon on Thursday October 04, @04:36PM   Printer-friendly
from the GO-SIGMA-BETA dept.
Science

realDonaldTrump writes:

Atom Smasher Detects Hints of New Unstable Particle

The Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world's largest atom smasher, just discovered at least two previously unknown particles.

The 17-mile (27 kilometers) underground ring near Geneva recently discovered two baryons and a hint of another particle, according to a statement from the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), which runs the LHC. Baryons are fundamental subatomic particles that are each made up of three quarks. The quarks, in turn, are even smaller particles that come in different "flavors": up, down, top, bottom, strange and charm.

[...] The first, named Σb(6097)+, is made up of one bottom quark and two up quarks, while the second, named Σb(6097)-, is made up of one bottom quark and two down quarks. [...] As for the third potential particle, the researchers discovered only hints that it exists. Named Z sub c-(4100), this particle could be a weird meson, a type of unstable particle that briefly flits into existence during high-energy collisions and that consists of two quarks and two antiquarks.

Original Submission


«  Chinese Spy Chips Allegedly Inserted Into Amazon, Apple, etc. Datacenters by Super Micro
Large Hadron Collider Detects Two Previously Unknown Particles, and Hints of a Third | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @04:52PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @04:52PM (#744174)

    realDonaldTrump writes:

    Since when has this character displayed an interest in particle physics?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @05:14PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @05:14PM (#744185)

    These are just new short-lived combinations of particles:

    The first, named Σb(6097)+, is made up of one bottom quark and two up quarks, while the second, named Σb(6097)-, is made up of one bottom quark and two down quarks.

    A new particle would merit a new box on here:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Standard_Model_of_Elementary_Particles.svg [wikipedia.org]

    It sounds like one is just a proton with the down quark swapped with a bottom quark:

    Although protons were originally considered fundamental or elementary particles, they are now known to be composed of three valence quarks: two up quarks of charge +2/3e and one down quark of charge –1/3e.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Proton [wikipedia.org]
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Proton_quark_structure.svg [wikipedia.org]

    • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday October 04, @05:18PM

      by bob_super (1357) on Thursday October 04, @05:18PM (#744188)

      You see, we used to crash the two cars at 50MPH and observe the radiator/bumper hybrid element.
      Now we crash the cars at 100MPH, so we've discovered a new turbo/piston hybrid element.
      We're hoping to ramp up to 200MPH, where the fabled crankshaft/injector is rumored to exist.

(1)