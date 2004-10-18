from the GO-SIGMA-BETA dept.
Atom Smasher Detects Hints of New Unstable Particle
The Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world's largest atom smasher, just discovered at least two previously unknown particles.
The 17-mile (27 kilometers) underground ring near Geneva recently discovered two baryons and a hint of another particle, according to a statement from the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), which runs the LHC. Baryons are fundamental subatomic particles that are each made up of three quarks. The quarks, in turn, are even smaller particles that come in different "flavors": up, down, top, bottom, strange and charm.
[...] The first, named Σb(6097)+, is made up of one bottom quark and two up quarks, while the second, named Σb(6097)-, is made up of one bottom quark and two down quarks. [...] As for the third potential particle, the researchers discovered only hints that it exists. Named Z sub c-(4100), this particle could be a weird meson, a type of unstable particle that briefly flits into existence during high-energy collisions and that consists of two quarks and two antiquarks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @04:52PM
Since when has this character displayed an interest in particle physics?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @05:14PM (1 child)
These are just new short-lived combinations of particles:
A new particle would merit a new box on here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Standard_Model_of_Elementary_Particles.svg [wikipedia.org]
It sounds like one is just a proton with the down quark swapped with a bottom quark:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Proton [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Proton_quark_structure.svg [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday October 04, @05:18PM
You see, we used to crash the two cars at 50MPH and observe the radiator/bumper hybrid element.
Now we crash the cars at 100MPH, so we've discovered a new turbo/piston hybrid element.
We're hoping to ramp up to 200MPH, where the fabled crankshaft/injector is rumored to exist.