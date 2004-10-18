Sleep-deprived teens more apt to drink, smoke and have unsafe sex:
Teens who get too little sleep may be more likely to engage in risky behaviors like drinking, smoking, and unprotected sex than their peers who get enough rest at night, a study of U.S. high school students suggests.
Roughly seven in 10 American high school students average less than eight hours of sleep a night, falling short of the recommended eight to 10 hours adolescents need for optimal physical and mental health, the study found.
Compared with teens who got at least eight hours of sleep, high school students who got less than six hours were twice as likely to drink alcohol, almost twice as likely to use tobacco, and more than twice as likely to use other drugs or engage in risky sexual activity.
High school students who got less than six hours of sleep a night were also more than three times more likely to engage in self-harm activities or to contemplate or attempt suicide, compared to teens who got eight hours or more of sleep on a typical night.
While the study wasn’t a controlled experiment designed to prove whether or how sleep might directly impact teen behavior, it’s possible that insufficient sleep leads to changes in the brain that make risky behavior more likely, said lead study author Matthew Weaver of Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston.
[...] One limitation of the study is that it relied on teenagers to accurately report their sleeping habits and risky behaviors, the authors note. It’s also possible that factors not measured in the study might impact both sleep times and risky behaviors.
Journal Reference:
Matthew D. Weaver, PhD; Laura K. Barger, PhD; Susan Kohl Malone, PhD, RN, NCSN; et al Lori S. Anderson, PhD, RN, CPNP-PC, NCSN; Elizabeth B. Klerman, MD, PhD JAMA Pediatr. Published online October 1, 2018. doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2018.2777 Dose-Dependent Associations Between Sleep Duration and Unsafe Behaviors Among US High School Students
(Score: 3, Interesting) by hemocyanin on Thursday October 04, @07:54PM (4 children)
Headline is a head scratcher -- maybe it should read "kids who party get less sleep" -- to turn the equation the other way (getting less sleep makes kids party) seems like a bit of a leap.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @08:03PM
This was my first thought. That and it was an uncontrolled experiment.
Personally, i was very sleep deprived growing up (we lived far from school, so it took a few hours each way) and didn't engage in any of their risky behaviors. Maybe they should study why some kids did while others did not and figure out why.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @08:04PM (1 child)
If science has proven one thing, it's that humans are hard-wired to interpret correlation as causation.
I do sincerely believe that the vast majority of people just cannot differentiate between these concepts, regardless of how much they are explained.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @08:17PM
Its not "people", its medical (in this case) researchers. Then the general population ("the people") is just using the argument from authority heuristic and not thinking much about the topic.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday October 04, @08:33PM
Agreed. Kids who stay up late, and/or all night, roaming the streets, or crashing parties aren't going to get a lot of sleep. It isn't the lack of sleep that causes drinking, smoking, and unsafe sex. These kids went out in search of excitement, and lost sleep as a consequence. I remember those days well!
Work all day, party all night, work again all day, come home, sit or lie down for a couple hours sleep, get up, shower, and head out again in search of - whatever. I was in search of wine, women, and song, and sleep was simply not important at that point in my life.
Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by donkeyhotay on Thursday October 04, @07:56PM (2 children)
I imagine this is the same with adults. In fact all of these behaviors seem to go together pretty often. It's all escapism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @08:27PM (1 child)
I know I can tolerate less sleep, or wake up feeling more energetic after I've had a night of good sex. I imagine for many people it is similar with booze, partying, and other drugs. It is all about finding something that the day after left you feeling relaxed, even if you're not any more well rested than you could have been otherwise.
The real question might be: Why are we forcing people to overwork themselves and undersleep, thus triggering a need for other forms of release to continue going.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @08:38PM
The obvious solution to your problem is to stop having sex in general.